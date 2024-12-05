NAHCO commissions 5 borehole projects in school, community

As part of its efforts aimed at putting smiles in the faces of its global community, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) has commissioned five borehole projects in a school in Badagry, Lagos State as well as a community in Ondo State.

Indranil Gupta, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the Company, said the Organisation looks forward to a time it would do even more to further impact positively the lives of its communities.

At Ode – Aye, Southwest Ondo State where the Company constructed and donated four boreholes, the GMD/CEO, represented by Tayo Ajakaye, the AGM Corporate Communications, advised the users of the boreholes to take ownership and ensure that they are well – maintained.

According to the NAHCO GMD it is such a good maintenance culture that would encourage, not only NAHCO, but also any other willing donors to do more knowing fully well that whatever is donated would be well – maintained.

“Let me explain it this way. If, for any reason, we come around again in a year’s time or one and a half years and we see these boreholes up and running, it would gladden our hearts and we would gladly want to donate more in new locations, rather than spend such resources trying to resuscitate, reactivate or fix dead ones.”

Indranil thanked the good people of Ode – Aye for allowing NAHCO serve them. “We serve in many more ways. This is just one way in which we serve our global community,” he stated.

In his short address of appreciation at the occasion, William Akinmusayo Akinlade, the Halu of Aye Kingdom, thanked NAHCO for its thoughtfulness.

According to the traditional leader, it is such beneficial project that the town has been looking forward to adding that the projects will go a long away in ameliorating the suffering of the people even as the dry season sets in.

Oba Akinlade also thanked the Board of NAHCO and expressed the hope that the Board and its chairman will do more for the Community.

Also speaking, Kayode Adebusoye, High Chief Petu of Aye Kingdom, thanked the Company and its management assuring that the town will pray for its continued success.

The project coordinator for the town, Sir Soji Aguda promised that the residents of the streets where the boreholes are located will safeguard the facilities.

The four boreholes donated are powered by solar energy as part of the package donated by NAHCO.

