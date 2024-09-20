Midstream Group ventures into hospitality, opens first hotel in Ajah

Midstream Group, a Nigerian company with interest in logistics, food and beverages and manufacturing, has expanded its portfolio to the hospitality industry with the opening of its first hotel.

Set in Avera Estate Ajah in Lagos, Jamocous Luxury Hotels & Suites, the new hotel, was opened recently to further boost the burgeoning Lagos hotel market.

On offer are 22 well-appointed rooms across two floors as well as a premium gym, steam sauna, luxury lounge, bar and a restaurant.

Speaking at the opening, which was witnessed by some industry stakeholders, business associates, royal fathers and the first set of guests, Abdul Alabi, who doubles as chairman, Midstream Group, and CEO of the new hotel, expressed his excitement at fulfilling his dream and also empowering people.

“Today’s opening of Jamocous Luxury Hotels & Suites is a dream come true for me because I have had a childhood dream of owning a luxury hotel,” he explained.

“Today is about more than just opening our doors, it is about welcoming each and every one of you into a space designed with care, love, creativity, and a deep respect for the beauty that surrounds us.

“I am also happy to empower people, especially young Nigerians. At present, the hotel has close to 30 staff members, and we hope to employ more as business picks up”.

Jamacous Luxury Hotel and Suites, according to him, is built to be a comfortable home for guests seeking memorable hospitality experience garnished with international best practices, while the rooms and suites are thoughtfully designed, blending modern amenities with a touch of local artistry that tells the story of its rich culture.

However, the new hotel, which is close to the Lagos Business School, according to Alabi, is open to guests who are desirous of affordable luxury.

With over three decades in business across logistics, food and beverages and manufacturing sectors, he assured that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the management of the hospitality arm of his growing business empire.

Despite his business acumen, he has engaged a hospitality consultant firm to ensure quality standards all year round for the guests.

At the opening, the hospitality management consultant explained that it was associated with the new hotel because of the amount of work in the build-up to the opening day while expressing confidence that the hotel would live up to the guests’ expectations.