Living the ‘diamond lifestyle’ in Diani

While Kenya, as a destination, is famous for its abundant wildlife offerings, the East African destination is also replete with unique aquatic offerings.

Across its 1, 420 km coastline on the Indian Ocean, and coastal cities, Kenya spices its offerings with a variety of aquatic attractions; from the marine park, cruise experience and water expeditions to comfort in the many luxurious resorts overlooking the ocean.

From Mombasa, Malindi, Watamu, Diani, Ukunda, Wassini, and Lamu, the luxurious beach resorts beckon with nature and man-made pampering.

However, Diani stands out among others with its unique beach resort offerings.

Diani, a coastal city, about 30 kilometres south of Mombasa, in Kwale County, Coastal Province, has become a leisure hub for beach lovers from across East Africa and globally with many world-class beach resorts dotted across its 17-km long coastline.

Top among the resorts is the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, a true leisure haven set on several acres of virgin mangrove land overlooking the Indian Ocean.

Managed by Planhotel Hospitality Group, the luxury beach resort is wonderful to behold. It is set in a lush landscape amid whitewashed buildings with thatched roofs, nature walkways and eco-friendly footpaths in respect of wildlife inhabitants, especially two species of monkeys.

There are many natural fish ponds, watering holes and mini vegetations that are intentional in the design of the resort, which combine to make it a fabulous botanical garden.

For guests who desire to live the ‘diamonds lifestyle’, while on holiday, the resort provides all the necessary ingredients for a soft life.

From a world-class casino, four big outdoor pools, diving lessons on request, a massage room, and poolside bars, among others, the resort is always ready to indulge the guests.

Those seeking fun outside the comfort of the room can always find more than enough of it at the all-inclusive resort, located directly at the beach, with many sunbeds, water sports activities and other social activities organised daily, such as swimming, snorkelling and boat cruises to nearby islands.

The accommodation offerings are among the major highlights of the resort as they woo guests to visit to relax, rejuvenate and live the time of their lives very memorably.

From Standard Garden View, Bustani Garden, Bustani Junior Suites, Pool Side, and Sea View to Villas, there is room for every guest.

While the Standard Garden room option, which is surrounded by lush greenery, offers a serene stay and tranquil escape, the spacious and elegantly designed Bustani Garden room option is ideal for a peaceful and rejuvenating getaway.

With 37sqm including terrace/balcony, the Pool Side, Sea View are worth experiencing, amid allowance for a maximum of three persons with one extra bed.

But with a ground floor offering a communal terrace and a wading pool, amid contemporary bathtub and room facilities, the 4 and 6-bed room villas are the big deals at the resort.

For the foodies, there are four specialized restaurants, one of which has a terrace with ocean view, and room service in 24 hours.

At the restaurants and bars; Diani Restaurant, Coral Beach Restaurant, Frangipane Pizzeria /Salad Bar, Bahari Bar and Pool Bar, the resort’s well-trained culinary and beverage experts indulge the taste buds of the guests no matter their preferences.

As the name of the resort implies, the resort is a haven for golf, as it features one of the best international 18-hole golf courses in East Africa, catering for both beginners and professional players. The golf course has plenty of water and sand obstacles that will challenge golfing skills, while first-time golfers are welcome to start playing, with the help of professional coaches on ground.

Further highlighting the place of golf at the resort is the “Diani Beach Masters”, which takes place every year in October, where both professionals and amateurs meet and play golf over a two-day period. The event is one of the highlights in major events that take place in the East African golfing calendar.

But another attraction is the in-house art gallery at the resort, where Adrian Nduma, a contemporary Kenyan visual artist, with over 20 years in practice, showcases his creative ingenuity.

The well-stocked gallery offers guests the opportunity to meet the artist, watch him paint or even try their hands on a live painting or drawing with the guidance of Nduma.

Most importantly, Nduma’s works present quality souvenirs or a piece of Kenya for the visitors to take home.

Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Diani is accessible through Ukunda Airport, a small airstrip, about 15 minutes to the resort, from Wilson Airport Nairobi and other airstrips,

It is also accessible by road through Mombasa, about 40 minutes by road.

