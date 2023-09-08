Leisure in mud house

If you love unique offerings in a serene environment, then the mud house at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort will excite you. The new offering created by the Ikogun Village, Ibeju Lekki, a Lagos-based African-themed resort is worth experiencing.

Tagged ‘Amonsan’ (meaning mud is good), the mud house is a four-bedroom apartment, featuring electrifying and fascinating facilities. The list includes an indoor swimming pool with an inbuilt bar that is richly stocked with a wide selection of drinks; two spacious living areas that are fitted to the hilt exuding opulence; a dining area, with a rich dining set to the bargain that is built around tree trunks; and tastefully decorated African interiors.

Other sections to behold on visit are: private outdoor sit-out area overlooking the forest and sitting out on the pouch of the mud house, the guests will get to see a tribe of monkeys as they go around their daily routines and also bird watching and other game viewing activities.

Read also: La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort heads for Antigua and Barbuda

The new offering is in line with the resort management’s familiar style of infusing simple and sometimes commonplace and overlooked traditional arts, crafts, motifs and materials with a glamorous and enchanting ambience.

The mud house is an upgrade on the former versions of the mud offering with more facilities, especially an indoor swimming pool.

So far, patrons and visitors to the resort are taken in by the natural appeal and ingenuity of the creator of the mud house that is stylishly fitted and furnished to taste with modern amenities wrapped in luxury for the comfort and relaxation of the guest.

Read also: Araromi tourism zone comes alive La Campagne Tropicana partnership

For the management of the resort, there is no end to its innovative and creative ferment as it is dedicated to enriching and renewing the experience of guests through constant upgrades and the introduction of new packages to its facilities and services.

Paramount to all of these is the desire to continue to preserve and propagate the African cultural heritage through intangible and tangible materials that are geared at highlighting the best of African culture to patrons and visitors to the resort.

When next you visit, make the mud house your choice of living quarters and you are sure to appreciate the experience.