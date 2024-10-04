IDS-Next introduces solutions to improve operational efficiencies in hospitality industry

L-R: Olugbenga Sunday, convener, Hotel Managers Conference and Award 2024; Manasseh Narh, associate vice president, Africa, IDS-NEXT; Alfred Salmai, MD/CEO, Link-Spec Technologies Limited; and Michael Tweneboah Kodua, regional sales manager, IDS-Next; during HMCA 2024.

IDS-Next has pledged to continue to develop innovative solutions that would improve the operational efficiencies of hotels and other related outfits in the Nigerian hospitality market.

Alfred Salami, CEO/managing director, Link-Spec Technologies Limited, made the pledge while speaking on the products and services offered by the firm to improve service delivery in the sector.

Link-Spec, which is the exclusive authorised distributor of IDS-Next products in Nigeria, is a full-service Information Technology (IT) company that aims to drive data and network safety, backup, and operational efficiency using customized IT solutions.

It delivers strategic solutions on new technologies, enterprise IT, communication, and networking, supporting clients in the hospitality industry to manage and optimise their IT resources. Link-Spec is also proficient in IP network design and system integration, which has been widely known to increase the seamlessness and security of enterprise network environments.

As well as being a leading distributor of enterprise IT security and networking products in Africa’s hospitality industry, with branches and representative offices in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Benin City, and technical presence in all Nigerian states as well as East and West Africa.

It would be recalled that IDS-Next won the “Most Innovative Hotel Technology Company 2024” award at the recently held Hotel Managers Conference and Awards (HMCA) 2024 in Lagos.

Reflecting on the award, Salami disclosed, ‘‘I feel so excited about this award of recognition. It shows the level of impact IDS-Next has made in providing world-class innovative technological solutions for the hospitality industry, especially in Nigeria.’’

Read also: Nigeria’s hospitality industry best for investment, says expert

The award, according to him, is certainly going to enhance the company’s level of impact in the hospitality industry in Nigeria. “We will continue to build innovative solutions to enhance the operational efficiencies of hotels across Nigeria.’’

The award, Salami stressed would motivate the company to greater heights, saying, ‘‘Winning this award shows that we are in the right direction, providing smart hospitality solutions that help these hotels to streamline their operational processes.’’

IDS-Next’s participation for the first time as co-headline sponsor of the yearly hospitality conference, which was held in Lagos recently, according to Salami, was a result of the value added the platform offered, disclosing.

‘‘The yearly HMCA conference provides a platform for every hospitality professional to share industry knowledge. Associating with these professionals means that we could leverage this platform to showcase our various innovative solutions to these professionals.

‘‘As co-headline sponsor of this event, we believe that partnering with every hotel represented is a step in the right direction because the importance of embracing the right technologies for hotel operations cannot be over-emphasised.’’

Further, the Link-Spec CEO/MD noted that the conference was a good platform for the company to expose its products and network because of the benefits derived.

‘‘Meeting these industry professionals and showcasing our solutions and products to them is a thing of joy. We were able to share our innovations and how our solutions can help enhance their operations.

‘‘We intend to be an integral part of the HMCA conference by sponsoring future events.’’

On the services of IDS-Next, Salami noted, ‘‘IDS-Next is an all-in-one hotel ERP software company that provides smart integrated solutions to enhance the operational efficiencies across all the departments of a hotel integrating both front office and Back-office operations.

‘‘With a presence in over 45 countries, and for over 35 years, we have provided innovative solutions enhancing the operations of more than 10,000 hotels. It would interest you to know that the biggest hotel in Nigeria uses our software for the management of their entire operations.

‘‘Because of the immense benefits of our software to every hotel operation, we have created a remarkable impact in the industry through our products and solutions. As a result, we have the trust of over 10,000 hotels globally.’’

According to him, founded in 1987, IDS-Next became India’s largest hotel software company in its first decade of operations and Asia’s largest in 2009. Today, IDS-Next is the leading provider of smart hotel software across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania, serving customers in 50 countries.

‘‘From contactless check-in, front office management, guest request and housekeeping management to payroll, finance, inventory management and procurement, IDS-Next’s award-winning software automates and streamlines front and back-office hotel operations, covering all departments.

‘‘Available in single modules and as all-in-one solutions, IDS-Next’s smart hotel software is designed by the company’s 135 hospitality technology professionals and supported 24 hours and daily in 30 languages.’’

Salami further noted, ‘‘with a standard HTNG API approach, IDS-NEXT integrates with over 100 of the world’s leading, best-in-breed technology partners to ensure hotel operations run smoothly and securely to complement a hotel’s existing systems and solutions.

‘‘Our smart software solutions are PA DSS certified, GDPR compliant, and our business is ISO 27001 certified.

‘‘We elevate hotels’ guest experience with a service like no other. From a seamless check-in process to instant responsivity to guest requests, hotels can create an impression that lasts beyond one stay with IDS-Next’s ERP solutions. Our solutions cater for Independent, Chain, and Group Properties.’’

The uniqueness of the product line, he said, is informed by the understanding of the challenging environment, therefore, their products are tailored to address these challenges, noting, ‘‘with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by the global hospitality industry, we have developed a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge software solutions designed to cater to every hotels’ need.

‘‘Whether it is full-stack cloud ERP solutions or intuitive modules focused on singular operations, our offerings are tailored to enhance every aspect of hotels, restaurants, banquets, wellness outlets, and leisure properties.’’

Salami described Nigerian hospitality as a vibrant and growing one. ‘‘The Nigerian hospitality industry is a vibrant and growing sector that offers a unique blend of traditional and modern experiences,’’ he disclosed.

Share