Giwa Gardens: An aquatic escape, opens to boost Lagos tourism offerings

Aside from being an entertainment hub, Lagos is witnessing huge investments in tourism infrastructure, a development that is boosting its position as a tourism destination as well.

One of such tourism investments is Giwa Gardens, an enthralling water park that is offering innovative excitement for patrons and adventure lovers.

There are many reasons to visit the newly opened water park in Sangotedo, Lagos.

It is the first-of-its-kind and the largest in Nigeria with a holding capacity of two million litres of water, amid providing a perfect family-friendly destination for endless aquatic adventures.

Again, Giwa Gardens is the most technologically advanced water park in West Africa, which offers a thrilling array of rides and attractions that will delight visitors of all ages.

On offer at the water park are some exciting attractions including; water houses, pirate ships, wave pool, extreme river, relax and jacuzzi bar.

Apart from the above, there are more exciting things to explore such as cave adventure, delicious dining options at the restaurants and bars, and goodies at ice cream and candy factories.

With a teeming crowd of patrons expected to besiege the water park, there is a spacious car park accommodating up to 800 cars to ensure convenience for all.

Moreover, the amazing family-friendly destination for endless aquatic adventures is proudly owned and operated by Nigerians for discerning Nigerian families and lovers of water fun.

Although it was earlier opened in December 2023 but was closed by management for additional layers of safety and health procedures. Having satisfied safety requirements, a soft relaunch took place on March 2, 2024, which was witnessed by the Lagos State Safety Commission led by the director general and other agency officials.