Eazi Travel: Creating an online travel hub to cater for passengers’ needs

Travel can be somewhat demanding, from comparing ticket and hotel prices, to booking flights, to airport transfers, to hotel accommodation amongst others.

Travellers have continued to crave for a single market place that could bring all these players into one platform, so travel processes be made easy and seamless.

In a bid to meet the yearnings of passengers in this regard, the African Tourism Corporate Travel (ATCT) has launched Eazi Travel, an Online Travel Agency (OTA), a web-based marketplace that would reach out to more travellers globally.

ATCT is ensuring that the traditional model of making a personal visit to any of the travel agencies and placing the booking has totally changed. All the bookings happen online on Eazi Travel as the firm’s travel portal is technologically advanced to meet the needs and preferences of clients.

Speaking during the launch of Eazi Travels in Lagos last week, John Adebanjo, chairman ATCT Group, said the firm is associating with the global brands such as Golden treasure and Tourvest.

According to him, these brands have a massive inventory, adding that Expedia has been knocking on its door, knowing full well what Eazi Travel stands for and is capable of achieving.

“We are well positioned. We started early so we are just starting to wrap it up. The Destination is still far. We haven’t gone there yet. It is the way you enjoy what you do and if your focus is based on providing solutions. We sit down. We re-engineer the travel industry that is exactly what we are doing. We are doing something that has been put in place but in a better format that is why we are here. It is not just for us to benefit from it, it is the travelers that will surely benefit from it,” Adebanjo said.

He said with Eazi Travel, there is also a hotel bouquet added to this and other packages.

Claud Batochi, director, of Eazi Travel Nigeria, said ATCT was excited to launch this unique one-of-a-kind OTA designed for the dynamic travel market.

“Most OTA’s focus on traditional travel services, but Eazi travel went beyond. While you can still book, pay and compare airline, hotel, and ground transfer content we also found a way to bring offline travel products online to ensure Eazi Travel is able to cater to all travel needs,” he said.

Looking for support for medical travel, he said, “Eazi Care have you covered; looking for cargo support, that’s easy with Eazi cargo. Eazi Pay has a plan for visa and travel information. Eazi have you covered all in one place making it Eazi for you”.

On the travel now and pay later scheme, Adebanjo said, “Travel now and pay later means that we should be able to trust each other. It is the element of trust. If you go abroad, you will see why people buy homes and buy cars without having the money. If they can do it and pay after, we can replicate the same thing here.

“All Nigerians are not defrauders or scammers. There are some Nigerians that are working hard but they can’t afford to buy a ticket. Why don’t we put something in place that will enable them to fulfill their dreams? For us to be able to do that, we’ve got banks that are ready to support us. So it is good for them to afford things easily. We are trying to build that trust. If we trust you, we will give you a ticket. The trust that you will pay us back is what we are relying on.”

Adebanjo said he was excited that the demand for air travel is still very high amid the global recession and high costs of air tickets.

“I just got back from South Africa and I can tell you that it was a full flight. Six days ago, I was coming from the UK. I will tell you that no empty seats on that flight, people are buying. All we need to do is ensure we speak to the government to give these airlines the money they owe them. If we do that, you will be amazed that Emirates will put back their two flights. Nigerians are ready to fly. We are just making things difficult for ourselves. What I will appeal to the government is to pay them so that we can assist the travel industry.”