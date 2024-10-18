Dupe Olusola, Transcorp Hotels’ CEO, emerges Seven Stars Woman of the Year 2024

Dupe Olusola, managing director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, has been inducted into the Seven Stars Pantheon of Hospitality and awarded the Seven Stars Woman of the Year 2024, making her the second recipient of the esteemed honour in the 12-year history of the awards. The recognition celebrates Olusola’s outstanding leadership and transformative impact on the African hospitality industry. Earlier in the year, Olusola was honoured with the Hospitality Leadership Award by the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF).

Under Olusola’s visionary leadership, Transcorp Hotels Plc has become synonymous with innovation and excellence. Her dedication to elevating hospitality standards in Nigeria and across Africa is evidenced by the numerous accolades the company continues to receive.

Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the flagship property of Transcorp Hotels Plc, won Best Luxury Hotel Nigeria and Best Luxury Business Hotel – Africa, further cementing its status as a leader in luxury hospitality.

Reflecting on the honours, Olusola said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be recognized among the leading voices in global hospitality. This award represents the hard work, passion, and commitment of the entire Transcorp Hotels team to redefine what it means to deliver luxury in Africa. It is a shared success, and it inspires us to continue our mission to redefine hospitality in Africa”.

The Seven Stars Woman of the Year Award is one of the most coveted recognitions in the hospitality industry, awarded to leaders who demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a commitment to pushing boundaries. Olusola’s induction into the Seven Stars Pantheon of Hospitality recognizes her remarkable achievements and the positive impact of her leadership in driving Transcorp Hotels’ impressive growth trajectory.

Khalil El-Mouelhy, chairman, president & founder, Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, remarked, “Tonight’s ceremony is a celebration of the innovation and dedication that defines our industry. We are proud to recognize those who are setting new standards in luxury hospitality.”

Andrea Luri, honorary chairman, added, “The Seven Stars Awards represent a global network of exceptional hospitality. It is inspiring to see such a diverse array of talent being celebrated tonight, affirming the importance of collaboration and excellence across borders.”

