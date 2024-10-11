Driving Africa’s hospitality growth: Insights from Accor’s COO

Despite the mounting challenges, Africa’s hospitality industry is rapidly evolving amid significant developments shaping its future.

Across the regions of the continents, there is news of hotel openings, growing hotel pipeline projects and the debut of more foreign brands looking for their market share in the burgeoning African hospitality market.

With the third largest pipeline projects in Africa, after Marriott and Radisson Hotel Group, the Accor Group is positioning for strategic expansion in key cities and destinations across Africa.

In this engaging conversation, Paul Stevens, chief operating officer, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, Accor Group, highlights the exciting growth trajectory of the continent’s hospitality sector.

The COO, who is overlooking the premium, midscale and economy division of Accor, is impressed with the remarkable progress Accor has made in sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa over the past two years. The growth, according to him, has been largely driven by a strategic partnership with Casada, a capital market manager. Of course, the success of the collaboration has set the stage for continued expansion, with Accor looking to further deepen its footprint across the continent.

Moreover, Stevens explained that Accor’s vision extends beyond mere growth, as the hospitality company is committed to understanding and facilitating the broader growth of the continent.

“When we look at current occupancies in our hotels, there is still a long way to go in many of our destinations,” he noted. To address the seeming challenge, Accor, according to him, is focusing on strengthening partnerships with airlines to improve airlift and working with government organisations to enhance visa procurement for travellers. These efforts, Stevens believes, will not only increase hotel occupancies but also spur further development across Africa.

Read also: We see significant recovery, growth for African tourism industry — UN Tourism

Turning to southern Africa, Stevens shares insights into Accor’s activities in Namibia and the broader SADC region. He highlights the transformation of a key hotel in Namibia, which has evolved from a modest establishment into a “real princess.” The transformation, Stevens explained, is part of Accor’s strategy to reposition existing assets by giving them a facelift and a new market position, both locally and globally.

Namibia, with its growing flow of international tourists, offers a prime example of how revitalized hotels can drive tourism growth. “Once they stay in an international hotel, see what aspects and what infrastructure is in place, that naturally is going to grow,” Stevens said.

The success of such projects, he added, would inspire further development and investment in the region.

A crucial aspect of Accor’s strategy in Africa, according to the COO, is balancing global hotel standards with a uniquely African touch. Stevens passionately discussed the company’s recent overhaul of its global hotel standards, a move designed to make room for more local influences. “The old days of standardization are pretty much left behind,” he asserted. The overhaul is in recognition of the fact that today’s travellers, whether business or leisure, seek unique, authentic experiences that reflect the local culture.

In Namibia, for example, visitors want to feel connected to the local environment, not like they are in New York or Paris. Accor’s approach is to ensure that every interaction, from the hotel’s design to its staff, offers an emotional connection to the destination. This, according to Stevens, is key to meeting the evolving desires of today’s global travellers.

Stevens also highlighted Accor’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, particularly in Africa. The continent, with its vast, untouched natural landscapes, offers a unique opportunity to prioritize sustainability in tourism and hospitality. Stevens is proud to note that 22 percent of Accor’s general managers in Africa are women, reflecting the company’s commitment to diversity.

At the conference where this chat took place, sustainability was a recurring theme. Stevens believes that Africa, with its rich natural resources and relatively untouched landscapes, is in a unique position to lead the way in sustainable tourism development. The focus on sustainability, coupled with Accor’s stringent ESG reporting, positions the company as a responsible leader in Africa’s hospitality sector.

He further reflected on the importance of conferences like the one hosted by Accor. These gatherings bring together professionals, government officials, and industry leaders to discuss the future of Africa’s hospitality sector. The connections made and the ideas exchanged at such events are crucial for mapping out the future of the continent’s hospitality industry, he concluded.

The Accor Group operates brands such as Novotel, Movenpick, Ibis, Sofitel, Fairmont, Swissotel, and Pullman, among others.

Share