Diplomatic row looms over Nigeria, Australia travel advisories

Nigeria and Australia may get into a diplomatic row following travel advisories issued by both countries against each other, travel experts have warned.

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently issued a warning to its citizens, advising them to exercise increased caution while travelling to Australia.

The advisory was issued shortly after Australia’s government advised its citizens against travelling to Nigeria, citing concerns over terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crimes.

This advisory is coming as a direct response to rising reports of harassment and discrimination against foreign nationals in Australia, including racial profiling, verbal abuse, and hate crimes targeting minority groups.

States such as Adamawa, Borno, Bayelsa, and Delta states were identified as particularly risky.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade emphasised that citizens should “reconsider their need to travel to Nigeria due to the volatile security situation.”

Nigeria’s immediate response has raised concerns about a potential diplomatic rift.

They advice that if both countries do not resolve the issue, it may escalate to become a diplomats issue that could affect citizens of both countries.

In less than 24 hours after Australia’s advisory, Nigeria responded with its travel alert, which warned of discrimination, harassment, and verbal abuse against Nigerians in Australia.

“The unfortunate recent surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in Australia has increased the risk of violence, hence the need for caution,” the statement read.

Ogbole Amedu-Ode, former Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico and Singapore,was quoted in Punch to have said “Traditionally, reciprocity is the name of the game in diplomacy. Nigeria is on the right track to avoid being unfairly criticised by a foreign country that should be a friend, particularly one like Australia, which is also a prominent member of the Commonwealth of Nations.”

He stressed that both countries should engage diplomatically to resolve the situation, warning that it could escalate if not carefully managed.

