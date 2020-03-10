With the Corona virus Disease (COVID-19), many travellers are confused about their travel plans. It has had a major effect on the global travel industry, hardest hit has so far been the trillion-dollar corporate travel industry. Kahera Travels strongly believe that knowledge is power. It appreciates that it may be somewhat churlish to talk about travel packages for the upcoming Easter holiday but we have to remember that holidays are so vital to healthy work-life balance and give travellers, families and couples a chance to recharge. That is why it is imperative to equip oneself with verified facts about the developing situation with COVID-19 as it aids in dispelling fears.

Globetrotters should be well informed about the virus and take the necessary preventive measures that would enable them to avoid the flu and other illnesses.

Here are Kahera Travels’ top travel tips:

Travel decision is a personal decision: Ultimately, the decision is yours; we suggest that travellers take extra precautions or steer clear of heavily impacted areas with a high reported case of COVID-19. Various countries have advised against non-essential travel to China.

If you are sick, stay at home: Nothing is more important than your health, so if you are sick, please stay home and contact your doctor.

Research: Familiarise yourself with the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), your local health professional, airlines/travel agents; in case of flight disruptions.

Do not wear masks: This is a false sense of security and the World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that you only wear a mask when coughing or sneezing, looking after a sick person and are only effective when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Do not touch your face: Ensure your hands are fully sanitized before touching your face as that is one of the quickest ways for the virus to spread, especially when wearing a mask as you would need to adjust it often.

Stay in contact with your airline/travel agent: Be sure the airline and your travel agent have your contact details should any change occur.

Travel Insurance: Due to the ongoing situation with the virus, be sure to protect yourself with the relevant upgraded travel insurance in case of last minute cancellations as most travel insurance options do not cover an outbreak of a virus.

There have been no official travel bans to certain countries apart from non-essential travel to China, extra precautions to affected countries such as Italy and Iran. This virus should not deter you from booking that all important vacation. Your favourite destinations are still very available for you to enjoy.

The WHO advises you to continue with your travel plans but take extra measures regarding hygiene. Destinations with a lower population density: beach holiday or close to the sea (as the air has 100 times less germs than in a city center) is still a fantastic option!

Top travel destinations for Easter vacations

Kahera Travels has excellent travel packages to top beach destinations such as: South Africa: Cape Town, Durban; Mauritius; Kenya, Lamu Island; Cape Verde; Dubai and Barbados (most of the Caribbean).