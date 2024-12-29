Carnival Calabar brings festive cheers to residents, visitors

…records impressive outing as Calas Vegas wins

Once again, Carnival Calabar has lived up to its billing as Africa’s biggest street party.

From the huge turnout of residents and visitors, more passionate revelers on the streets, richer content, government presence and more corporate support, the 2024 edition of the annual fun fiesta surpassed previous outings in all respects.

This year, seven competing bands and seven non-competing ones, filed out on a 12-kilometer carnival route, amid dancing, singing and other enthralling performances to the excitement of the cheerful residents and visitors alike, who were well-positioned along the route.

But most importantly, the competing bands were engaged in healthy rivalry, all aimed at impressing the judges to emerge the overall winner of this year’s carnival.

The carnival, which held on the theme ‘Our Shared Prosperity’ was flagged off at the Millennium Park in Calabar on December 28, 2024 by Bassey Otu, governor of Cross River State, who was assisted by other dignitaries including; AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, governor of Kwara State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, governor of Kogi State, as well as representatives from the European Union and the United Nations.

Aisha Buhari, wife of Muhammadu Buhari, immediate past president of Nigeria, also graced the carnival with her children.

The flag off at 1:30 pm saw the bands on the carnival route, with Passion 4, a 11-time winner of the carnival leading, while the Seagull Band, a two-time winner, led by Florence Ita-Giwa, followed. Diamond, Freedom, Masta Blasta, Calas Vegas and Bayside followed respectively.

Each band made good efforts at interpreting the theme with their presentations, dance and songs.

Earlier in his remarks at the flag-off ceremony Governor Otu explained the relevance of the theme, saying that it is internationally engaging, considering the global audience in attendance.

“There is a need to build economic, social, and cultural prosperity into what we are doing for our people to share,” Otu said.

Looking back, he appreciated the sacrifices of the previous governors, especially Donald Duke, who initiated the carnival in 2004.

Excited to be at the massive event, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, governor of Kwara State, commended Governor Otu for sustaining the legacies of the initiators of the carnival, which according to him, has put Nigeria on the map.

As well, Governor Ododo commended the energy and commitment displayed by the participants and residents.

Moreover, Governor Otu has gone ahead to sustain the carnival and even introduced more competing and non-competing bands, while promising a Diaspora band next year.

This year’s non-competing bands include; First Bank band, The Governor’s band, Civil Servants band, Market Women band, University of Calabar band, among others.

As usual, immediately after the flag-off, the bands took to the 12-kilometer carnival route to entertain the residents and visitors alike, who encouraged them with cheers, while interpreting the theme at the various adjudication points along the route.

The carnival route started from The Millennium Park, through Mary Slessor Avenue, Mariam Road, MCC, Murtala Mohammed Highway and ended at the U.J. Esuene Stadium.

This year, the bands got to the stadium earlier at by 8:30 pm for their final performances in a bid to convince the last set of judges with their presentations, interpretations of the theme, dances and other live performances.

The non-competing bands kicked off the performances at the stadium, with the highlight being an enthralling acrobatic and fire performances by a group of young people.

The Passion 4 band led others at the stadium performances, which had the governor and other dignitaries in attendance.

It also witnessed music performances and interludes that featured Calabar Boy, a local act, Patrick ‘Shadow’ Effiom, another local act, an Airtel Ambassador, Nyanya, a popular act and Runtown.

The carnival also produced exciting results. Akwa Ibom State won the cultural carnival, with Osun and Delta states, emerging second and third.

In the local government category, Yakkur came first, Calabar South second, while the third position went to Odukpani.

In the Junior Carnival, Calas Vegas won, while Seagull and Bayside emerged second and third position winners.

However, and to the surprise of many, Calas Vegas, a new band, emerged the Band of the Year, defeating Passion 4, and Seagull, the 11-time and two-time winners respectively. Seagull emerged second, while Freedom won the third place.

As rightly observed by locals, this year’s edition recorded the highest number of participants as the streets along the carnival route witnessed heavy human traffic, while the 16,000-seaters stadium was full to the capacity, amid thousands on the football pitch where the music stage was set.

“I think the crowd here is over 1 million,” Simon Nkulu, a visitor from Abuja, said.

“The carnival is an amazing event to entertain yourself, especially at this trying time,” Etim Uwem, an indigene said.

For Uwem, who is among the crowd, the number of the participants is incredibly impressive.

“If they make head count, we may be up to two million people across the carnival route because every corner you turn to, you see a crowd,” he noted excitedly.

But huge credit goes to the organisers, especially Gab Onah, chairman of the Carnival Commission, and his wonderful team.

Onah, who is excited at another successful event, acknowledged the contributions of the sponsors of this year’s edition, including AfreximBank, MTN, Zenith Bank, Arise, International Energy Insurance Company, DSTV, First Bank, among others.

According to him, without their support it would have been difficult to create wonderful and live theatre on the streets of Calabar at the carnival.

He insisted that Cross River is the most hospitable and warmest place for visitors in Africa, while giving the visitors and residents alike reasons to explore the state’s abundant tourism offerings across the year.

He was also appreciative of the residents for their buy-in, which has continually offered the right energy to the carnival in its two decades of existence.

The carnival continues today with other exciting activities, especially the Bikers Parade, looked forward to by many, especially the youth.

