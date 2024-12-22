AYTIS to set the stage in Nairobi next year

Africa Tourism Partners, UN Tourism, AfCFTA and BDO South Africa in collaboration with TEAMS Africa invites you to experience a new side of African tourism as the Africa Youth in Tourism Summit (AYTIS) 2025 sets the stage in Nairobi. Scheduled to take place from June 10 to 13, 2025, this landmark event aims to shine a spotlight on Kenya’s incredible diversity, breathtaking landscapes, and its ever-expanding range of experiences that go far beyond the usual “African safari” narrative. From the capital’s cosmopolitan energy to the coastal cradle of Swahili culture, AYTIS 2025 is your gateway to discovering a Kenya that continues to surprise and inspire.

Why Kenya?

More Than Just Safaris and Sunsets: Kenya’s reputation for iconic wildlife and pristine beaches is well deserved, but AYTIS 2025 will highlight its broader appeal. Venture inland to hike extinct volcanoes like Mt. Longonot, challenge yourself on the steep slopes of Elephant Hill, or breathe in fresh air atop the Ngong Hills just outside Nairobi. For the truly ambitious, conquer the majestic Mt. Kenya—or find tranquillity in Karura, one of the world’s largest urban forests, right in the heart of the city.

Sports, adventure and more:

From training among world-class athletes in Iten to tackling long-distance cycling routes, diving into deep-sea fishing, or exploring countless cultural encounters among Kenya’s 42 tribes, the possibilities are endless. Kenya’s tourism ecosystem is as versatile as it is welcoming, built on a proud legacy of hospitality and innovation.

At AYTIS 2025, 400 of the most forward-thinking entrepreneurs in the tourism sector—along with senior industry executives and government officials—will come together to network, share ideas, and envision the future of African tourism at this Pan-African Community of Innovators. The summit is not just about one destination; it is about strengthening intra-African travel, forging cross-border partnerships, and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit that will shape the continent’s tourism landscape for years to come.

Håvar Bauck of TEAMS Africa and co-host of the AYTIS, believes that hosting the AYTIS in Kenya is a great opportunity to unveil Kenya to the world. “Kenya stands out as one of Africa’s premier tourist destinations, offering a blend of modernity, natural wonders, and cultural depth,” Bauck said.

“Our advanced infrastructure, vibrant cities, and cutting-edge technologies ensure a more contemporary and diverse visitor experience than many other African countries. Beyond world-class wildlife and beaches, travelers can explore adventure tourism, rich cultural heritage on the coast—including Swahili history and modern coastal hotspots—thriving nightlife, sports, hiking, deep sea fishing, and an exceptional food scene. We will ensure that every AYTIS participant, regardless of budget, has access to Kenya’s remarkable variety of activities. We are not just hosting a conference—we are unveiling the best of Kenya.”

Stay tuned as we unveil more details and prepare to welcome visitors from across Africa—and beyond—to discover a Kenya that’s dynamic, diverse, and brimming with surprises. This is more than a summit; it’s your personal invitation to explore, engage, and be inspired by the future of African tourism.

Share