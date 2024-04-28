Apollo, European tour company, launches trips to Gambia

For tourists desirous of frolicking on sandy beaches that stretch as far as the eye can see, who also want to enjoy unique nature experiences and an incredibly hospitable local population, such deals are possible this winter as Apollo, an European tour company, offers direct flight from Copenhagen The Gambia, Africa’s gentlest coast.

Apollo will be facilitating the winter experience and directly flight with the best charter plane of the time, the SAS Airbus A321neo LR (long range).

The Gambia trip launch rides on the fact that as the Danes’ appetite for adventure grows, so does Apollo’s portfolio of trips.

The Gambia, the latest addition to the tribe, will be the tour operator’s third destination in Africa.

“Here on the other side of the pandemic, we have seen a clear increase in demand for new travel destinations – especially in the winter months. More and more people want to experience new places, get to know new cultures, try new flavors and expand their horizons – and all those holiday needs can be met in Gambia,” says Glenn Bisgaard, sales manager at Apollo.

Though The Gambia is one of Africa’s smallest country, its captivating range of great experiences and activity opportunities belies the country’s small size.

The Gambia’s kilometer-long sandy beaches are, of course, an attraction in themselves. But there is also the opportunity to go kayaking in the moonlight, explore national and cultural parks, learn to cook local food, go treasure hunting in colorful markets and treat yourself to a day on board a boat on the famous Gambia River.

“In The Gambia, the pace is relaxed, but the opportunities are many. There is plenty of opportunity to relax in good hotels, if that’s what you’re up for. But you can also fill up your holiday with experiences, awaken your senses in a new way and experience flavors you won’t soon forget. The variety and the relatively short journey make The Gambia an excellent travel destination for everyone – from families with children and groups of friends to well-off adults and active travellers,” explains Bisgaard.

Of course, getting to The Gambia with Apollo should not be boring or difficult. The direct flight from Copenhagen to Banjul therefore takes place with a SAS A321neo LR, which is the same aircraft type that SAS uses on long-haul flights to, for example, New York. This means, among other things, that Apollo’s travelers have a total of three different classes to choose from when they travel to The Gambia: SAS Charter Standard, SAS Charter Plus and SAS Charter Business.

“There is, no doubt, that this will be one of the world’s best charter flights. Here we are talking about a unique and first-class flight experience from start to finish, which no other charter flight comes close to being able to match in the Scandinavian market,” adds Glenn Bisgaard.

Apollo’s first flight from Copenhagen to The Gambia will depart on November 5, 2024, with the last departure on April 1, 2025. In total, the tour operator will offer 10 hotels in different categories, distributed in different areas along the entire coast, including; Kololi, Kotu and Bakau (Cape Point)

On Apollo’s new direct route from Copenhagen to Banjul, travelers can choose between three different flight classes: SAS Charter Standard, SAS Charter Plus and SAS Charter Business. All classes have two meals per route, individual HD screens with built-in entertainment, and hand luggage included. If you choose to upgrade to SAS Charter Business or SAS Charter Plus, the above is also included.