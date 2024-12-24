Yuletide: What to do on road trip

For holidaymakers, Christmas and New Year are the best times to unite with family and friends and tour and explore various tourist centres or destinations regardless of the challenges that occur during the year.

Travellers using various means of transportation, however, due to the surging fare rates especially air travel, now opt for cheaper road transportation.

The average cost of airfares for a one-way economy ticket from Lagos to Abuja ranges from N101,000 to N162,524, Lagos to Owerri is N403,875, and Lagos to Port Harcourt is N374,756.

A one-way ticket from Abuja to Enugu is N255,850, and Abuja to Port Harcourt is N105,675.

Meanwhile, God is Good Motors (GIGM), a road transportation business, costs between N48,000 to 50,000 for a road trip from Lagos to Awka in Anambra State.

The current cost of GIGM when traveling from Lagos to Uyo in Akwa Ibom state is N54,800, and from Abuja to Port-Harcourt it costs N56,200.

Travelling by road can also be hectic due to crowded roads as many people travel during this period.

Read also: We’ve no plan to reduce transportation cost this Yuletide – State govts

Despite that, there are things to do, to enjoy the road trip amid the holiday rush. And in no particular order:

Listen to podcasts

There’s no better way to catch up on episodes of your favourite podcast than on a road trip. Download podcasts that keep you entertained before you start your journey, so you don’t have to use your cell phone data. If you have other passengers, you can also have fun taking turns listening to podcasts that other people like.

Take videos and photos

This is an essential thing to do while on a road trip. Videos and photos keep your memories intact and you can remember the road trip for years to come.

Make a social media post

You do not want to be glued to your phone all day. However, there’s no disputing that making posts for social media can be a fun way to pass the time on road trips. Consider starting a new Instagram account for your travels.

Meditate

Meditation requires a peaceful place with less distraction. Long-distance road trips are the perfect opportunity to meditate (on breaks, not while driving!). While meditating, you can think about all the great things you can see or do on your trip.

Keep a travel journal

Everyone wants to remember what happened on a road trip. When recording your journey in a journal or diary, you can remember what happened and share the memories with others.

Share