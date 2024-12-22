We’ve no plan to reduce cost of transportation cost this Yuletide – State govts

As Nigerians prepare for the yuletide, one major need of the people, particularly those planning to travel outside their base, is transportation cost.

In the past, some state governments and other spirited citizens have had to make available buses to alleviate the pressure of their people.

If there is anytime such assistance is much expected, it is now because of the increasing cost of living and general suffering in the land.

But BusinessDay gathered that many state governments are not showing interest in that regard.

Onos Agofure, Delta State commissioner for Transport, in an interview with journalists in Asaba, Thursday, said the state has no plan to either roll out free vehicles or reduce transportation cost for its indigenes except the Free Train Services declared by the Federal Government nationwide.

He said that what the ministry did was to embark on sensitisation programme aimed at enlightening transporters and motorists on the need to be safety-conscious throughout the Yuletide Season to save their lives and that of other road users.

He also said that the current administration in the state under Governor Sherrif’s MORE Agenda is working to ensure the usage of CNG-vehicles across the state as the world is moving towards cleaner energy.

That, he said, would hopefully come into place before the first quarter of next year and urged the citizens of the state to be patient with government since it is not a programme that could be done in a haste.

BusinessDay also gathered that the situation is the same in Abia State.

The Abia State Government did not make any special arrangement for her indigenes, unlike previous years that it provided free buses that conveyed indigenes from Lagos and parts of Northern Nigeria to the state.

However, Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives, is sponsoring 12 days of free transportation, from December 20 to 24, from his constituency office at 59 Pound Road, Aba, to other parts of the State.

The bus, which leaves Aba at noon, daily will stop at Isiala Ngwa Junction, Ntingha Junction, Umuahia Tower, Umunneochi, Akara, Alayi, Igbere, Ohafia and Arochukwu.

The return trip, is scheduled for December 27 to December 31, 2024.

For those coming from Lagos and other parts of the North, night travel has become the alternative to cutdown on cost. Night fares is cheaper and most families are coming to the South-East on night busses this Yuletide season.

Despite the high cost of transportation, Diaspora South-Easterners are still trooping home to celebrate the Yuletide with their family and friends.

It should also be noted that the 2024 Christmas celebration is unique for people of Abia North Senatorial Zone, as it falls within their Afor Ukwu (Big Year), a cultural festival celebrated every 4-years, especially in Abiriba and Ohafia communities, in Ohafia Local Government Area of the State.

Known as one of the most prominent events in the region, it reflects the community’s deep-seated values, history, and unity. This festival brings together families, age grades, and visitors in a vibrant celebration of culture, showcasing the enduring legacy of the people.

The Abiriba people, fondly referred to as “Small London” due to their historical affluence and industrious nature, have a long-standing tradition of honouring their cultural roots through ceremonies. The Afor Ukwu celebration is named after “Afor,” one of the four traditional Igbo market days, symbolizing a time for reflection, gratitude, and communal bonding.

Historically, the Afor Ukwu was a day set aside to honour ancestors, celebrate harvests, and invoke blessings for prosperity in the coming year. It also served as an avenue for resolving disputes, strengthening family ties and passing down cultural practices to younger generations. Over the years, this celebration has evolved into a dynamic cultural showcase, drawing both locals and visitors.

The annual Ngwa Cultural Festival, which. takes place during the Yuletide is also another event that brings people from all parts of the World to Abia.

Share