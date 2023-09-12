VON Nigeria sees Tinubu’s investment mission in India growing Nigeria’s auto industry

VON Automobile Nigeria, a subsidiary of Stallion Group and maker of Ashok Leyland buses, has expressed its support for President Bola Tinubu’s investment mission in India.

According to the automaker, the President’s investment mission in India holds prospects that would further grow Nigeria’s automotive industry.

The investment mission coincides with the 2023 G20 Summit taking place on September 9th and 10th held in New Delhi, India.

Harpreet Singh, managing director of VON Automobile Nigeria, commended President Tinubu’s efforts and highlighted the prospective investment in Nigeria’s automotive industry that resulted from his visit to India.

According to him, President Tinubu met with Gopichand Hinduja, chairman/CEO of the Hinduja Group of Companies, a conglomerate with a total asset portfolio exceeding $100 billion, and the meeting led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for further investment in Nigeria’s automobile industry.

Hinduja pledged a multi-billion-dollar investment and expressed his commitment to bus and automobile manufacturing in Nigeria.

Singh expressed confidence that President Tinubu’s administration would prioritise the nation’s auto industry.

He said that VON Automobile, as a pioneer and leading automobile assembler since 2013, remains dedicated to supporting the government’s push for a clean and eco-friendly environment with mass transit buses running on clean and affordable energy sources.

Singh pointed out that the company is currently modifying its locally assembled mass transit buses to run on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric power.

Singh said the CNG, and electric-powered Falcon and Hawk buses will help reduce running costs for Nigerians, particularly in light of recent fuel subsidy removal measures.

He added that VON Automobile’s state-of-the-art service centres and certified technical specialists are also ready to provide world-class after-sales support to customers in order to extend the lifespan of the buses.

VON Automobile’s assembly plant, located along Lagos – Badagry Expressway in Lagos, Nigeria, not only produces buses, but also cars, pickups, trucks, and other vehicles that serve as viable alternatives to imported fully built-up new and used vehicles.

The locally assembled Ashok Leyland buses, including the Falcon and Hawk models, have been available in Nigeria since 2014. These buses, designed specifically for the Nigerian environment, offer durability, power, safety, and a longer lifespan.