Transport fares increase in September as fuel prices stay near flat

The Transport fare Watch, a monthly report published by the National Bureau of Statistics has shown that in September 2021, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city increased by 1.11 percent month-on-month and by 40.56 percent year-on-year to N435.36 in September 2021 from N430.58 in August 2021. States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N685.24), Bauchi (N630.17) and Taraba (N560.73) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Oyo (N215.43), Abia (N245.07) and Borno (N300.45).

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.24 percent month-on-month and by 20.09 percent year-on-year to N2,620.90 in September 2021 from N2,588.69 in August 2021. States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,755.62), Lagos (N3,648.34) and Sokoto (N3,487.02) while States with the lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,876.04), Bauchi (N1,930.12) and Akwa[1]Ibom (N1,983.10).

Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.32 percent month-on-month and by 0.10 percent year-on-year to N36,922.97 in September 2021 from N36,805.41 in August 2021. States with highest air fare were Abuja/Edo (N38,700.00), Rivers (N38,600.00) and Bayelsa (N38,500) while States with lowest air fare were Akwa-Ibom (N33,200.00), Sokoto (N33,600.00), and Gombe (N35,400.00).

Also, the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 1.07 percent month-on-month and by 39.56 percent year-on-year to N306.61 in September 2021 from N303.35 in August 2021. States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Lagos (N495.13), Yobe (N480.02) and Taraba (N470.12) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N110.57), Niger (N184.72) and Kaduna (N176.15)

In a separate report, NBS also revealed that the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 2.36 percent year-on-year and decreased month-on-month by -0.04 percent to N164.85 in September 2021 from N164.91 in August. States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abia (N172.50), Ekiti (N170.62) and Lagos (N167.80). States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Ebonyi (N162.27), Ondo (N162.20) and Kano (N160.83).

Furthermore, the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 0.17 percent month-on-month and by 15.91 percent year-on-year to N254.64 in September 2021 from N254.21 in August 2021. States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N289.00), Abuja (N280.00) and Cross River/Kogi (N273.75). States with the lowest average price of diesel were Kebbi (N230.00), Katsina (N225.00) and Zamfara (N216.25).