Transport fares increase in August as petrol price decreases, diesel increases again

Despite a decrease in average petrol prices across Nigeria, transport fares across different forms of transportation have increased in August, a trend not recorded in July, when some fares were seen to decrease despite higher fuel prices.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) price watch for premium motor spirit, popularly referred to as petrol, showed average price paid by consumers increased by 10.87 percent year-on-year and decreased month-on-month by 0.58% to N164.91 in August 2021 from N165.91 in July 2021. States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abia (N173.14), Ebonyi (N170.13) and Lagos (N168.31).

States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Niger (N162.00), Borno (N161.71) and Kano (N158.75).

On the other hand, the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, increased by 1.35 percent month-on-month and by 14.57 percent year-on-year to N254.21 in August 2021 from N250.82 in July 2021.

States with the highest average price of diesel were Abia (N295.58), Borno (N289.00) and Oyo (N284.59). States with the lowest average price of diesel were Yobe (N208.33), Kogi (N213.33) and Kebbi (N214.17).

A separate report, also by NBS on transport fare watch for August 2021, showed an increase in average fare across all captured modes; bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

The report showed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 4.98 percent month-on-month and by 50.03 percent year-on-year to N430.58 in August 2021 from N410.17 in July 2021. States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N670.28), Bauchi (N635.12) and Taraba (N550.13) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Oyo (N220.48), Abia (N239.41) and Borno (N297.16).

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.80 percent month-on-month and by 24.99 percent year-on-year to N2,588.69 in August 2021 from N2,542.95 in July 2021. States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,700.15), Lagos (N3,600.04) and Sokoto (N3,450.16) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,859.36), Bauchi (N1,900.60) and Akwa Ibom (N1,950.20).

The Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.03 percent month-on-month and by 0.53 percent year-on-year to N36,805.41 in August 2021 from N36,793.24 in July 2021. States with highest air fare were Rivers (N38,900.00), Edo (N38,500.00), Lagos (N38,200.00) while States with lowest air fare were Akwa-Ibom (N33,100.00), Sokoto (N33,700.00), and Gombe (N35,200.00).

Also, average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 3.17 percent month-on-month and by 54.20 percent year-on-year to N303.25 in August 2021 from N294.02 in July 2021. States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Yobe (N500.45), Lagos (N487.23) and Taraba (N465.08) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N107.06), Niger (N180.12) and Katsina (N180.27).

The average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 1.97 percent month-on-month and by 23.55 percent year-on-year to N848.36 in August 2021 from N831.97 in July 2021. States with highest fare by water way passenger transport were Delta (N2,550.46), Bayelsa (N2,500.47) and Rivers (N2,300.06) while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Borno (N270.64), Kebbi (N360.11) and Taraba (N380.20).