Nigerians paid more for transportation in August

Nigerians who journeyed within and outside their states of residence by road, air, or water paid more in August, according to a recent report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Transport Fare Watch report for August 2021 covers bus journey within the city (per drop constant route); bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; airfare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city increased by 4.98percent month-on-month (MoM) and by 50.03percent year-on-year (YoY) to N430.58 in August 2021 from N410.17 in July 2021.

States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N670.28), Bauchi (N635.12) and Taraba (N550.13) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Oyo (N220.48), Abia (N239.41) and Borno (N297.16).

NBS said the fares were collected across all the 774 local governments across all States and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations and reflect actual fare households state they actually paid for those services.

“Field work is done solely by over 700 NBS staff in all States of the federation supported by supervisors who are monitored by internal and external observers”, it noted further.

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.80percent month-on-month and by 24.99percent year-on-year to N2,588.69 in August 2021 from N2,542.95 in July 2021.

States with the highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,700.15), Lagos (N3,600.04) and Sokoto (N3,450.16) while States with lowest bus journey fare within the city were Bayelsa (N1,859.36), Bauchi (N1,900.60) and Akwa-Ibom (N1,950.20).

Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.03percent month-on-month and by 0.53percent year-on-year to N36,805.41 in August 2021 from N36,793.24 in July 2021.

States with highest air fare were Rivers (N38,900), Edo (N38,500.00), Lagos (N38,200) while States with lowest air fare were Akwa-Ibom (N33,100), Sokoto (N33,700), and Gombe (N35,200).

Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 3.17percent month-on-month and by 54.20percent year-on-year to N303.25 in August 2021 from N294.02 in July 2021.

States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Yobe (N500.45), Lagos (N487.23) and Taraba (N465.08) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N107.06), Niger (N180.12) and Katsina (N180.27).

Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 1.97percent month-on-month and by 23.55percent year-on-year to N848.36 in August 2021 from N831.97 in July 2021.

States with highest fare by water way passenger transport were Delta (N2,550.46), Bayelsa (N2,500.47) and Rivers (N2,300.06) while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Borno (N270.64), Kebbi (N360.11) and Taraba (N380.20).