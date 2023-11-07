Toyota to recall over 1.8m RAV4 model for potential fire risk

Toyota is concluding an arrangement to recall a total of 1.854 million RAV4 models over an increased fire risk. The affected RAV4s span from the 2013 through the 2018 model years.

The increased fire risk stems from replacement 12-volt batteries, and the company is currently preparing a solution.

Owners of the affected models are expected to visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an agency of the United States federal government recall website, to enter their vehicle identification number (VIN) or license plate information to see if their vehicle is involved in the voluntary recall operation by the Japanese automaker.

According to the automaker, the dimensions of the top of some replacement 12-volt batteries are too small. If a replacement battery is too small and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the driver is at increased risk of the battery moving during aggressive cornering.

The movement can then cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.

Meanwhile, Toyota is not issuing a stop-drive warning, nor is it asking owners to park their vehicles away from structures and other vehicles.

The company is currently working on a solution. Once the solution is available, Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved versions for free. Toyota will notify customers with affected vehicles by late December 2023.