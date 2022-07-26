Suzuki by CFAO unveils new Celerio model in Nigerian market

A revamped, cost-effective Suzuki Celerio, as described by its manufacturers, has been launched into the Nigerian market by CFAO Motors.

The Celerio, which is an addition to the automaker’s recent advancements, is equipped with a 9-inch entertainment screen, alloy wheels, and new generation AMT amongst other technology and safety features. In terms of exterior design, platform, and overall dimensions, the second generation, the Celerio is based on the company’s Heartect platform, an innovative new-generation platform introduced exclusively for new generation cars with a core focus on safety.

The Suzuki Celerio has also changed in terms of dimensions, measuring 3,695mm long, 1,655mm high and 1,555mm wide. A longer wheelbase of 2,435mm has also helped in creating more space and comfort.

“We are delighted to launch the Celerio, a gender-balanced and self-sufficient car that meets the needs of a large demography of the Nigerian market,” said Aissatou Diouf, general manager of Suzuki by CFAO during the launch. “We came into the Nigerian market with a clear plan to make Japanese cars accessible to Nigerians and we have continued to improve our value proposition. We can indeed say there is a Suzuki for everyone.”

The launch, according to a statement, was hosted in partnership with Autocheck, a technology company that enables seamless and safe automotive commerce experience across Africa, and Etap, a technology platform that provides auto insurance cover, instant claims with flexibility and rewards for driving safely.