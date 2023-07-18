Subsidy removal drives demand for electric cars as FG acquires Jet Motors’ EV vehicles

Nigeria’s post-fuel subsidy era appears to be heading the way of electric cars as the Federal Government, through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), recently acquired locally assembled electric vehicles with their charging infrastructure from Nigerian mobility technology company, Jet Motors.

Jet Motors expressed fulfilment that the government looked its way as it sought alternative mobility options in keeping with realities.

“As a local electric vehicle producer, the government, through the NADDC, is beginning to fully appreciate the place of alternatives to petrol-run vehicles, especially against the backdrop of the removal of petrol subsidy,” Oluwemimo Osanipin, COO of Jet Motors, said at an event to mark the delivery of the electric vehicles to NADDC.

He said beyond the current realities, electric vehicles hold the answer to the future of mobility in Nigeria, Africa and the world, adding that the company is excited to be at the centre of the innovation disrupting mobility in Africa.

“The NADDC has been a true champion of local content, ensuring that, through policy and strategic support, local automotive companies can have the conducive environment to create mobility solutions for the Nigeria market and beyond. Our vision has been truly aided by NADDC, and with this extra step of being one of our customers, NADDC has opened a new chapter of possibilities,” Osanipin said.

On the removal of petrol subsidy and efforts towards finding reliable alternatives to petrol-powered vehicles, Osanipin said electric vehicles were both the present and future of mobility in Nigeria.

He said the government would need to be deliberate and strategic about supporting the growth of EV mobility in the country.

“We have no choice but to think and do electric vehicles. This is a reliable and sustainable path to take. The government will need to show great commitment in terms of incentives and strategic support if we are to make electric vehicles mainstream in Nigeria. Key areas for this support include policy mandating construction of EV charging stations in public facilities, and directly investing EV charging and maintenance infrastructure across the country,” he said.

On its part, NADDC said since its establishment via Act No. 83 on May 30, 2014, it had been committed to its mission of designing and implementing policies geared towards a competitive local industry for the production of locally made vehicles.

Speaking during the handover of the vehicles, Jelani Aliyu, director-general of NADDC, commended Jet Motors for its innovation and drive towards building a sustained pipeline of clean mobility for the Nigerian market and beyond.

Aliyu said the Council was committed to sustainable mobility in the country, citing the Paris Agreement as a roadmap to net zero.

He said the NADDC was determined to support local content in its drive to revolutionise mobility in the country, ensuring that through policy and direct intervention, the local automotive industry developed into a thriving ecosystem.

Both Jet Motors and NADDC will now look to optimise opportunities arising from changes in the market and the direction of the new government. The task of building adequate local capacity for vehicle production, as they both admit, is herculean, demanding the very best of dedication and continuous application.

The Jet Motor Company was founded in 2018 by Chidi Ajaere, chairman of the GIG Group which comprises GIG Motors and GIG Logistics, leading brands in the African mobility space. The company was created to provide affordable and eco-friendly transportation options for Africa and produces a variety of electric vehicles ranging from passenger to utilitarian vehicles ambulances, military vehicles, and delivery vans.