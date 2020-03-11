Retooled Outlander gets new look, more features

Mitsubishi is sweetening the deal for those seeking a family-sized SUV with all-wheel-drive. The facelifted Outlander seven-seater which just arrived in the African market, but not yer in Nigeria sporting a new look, lower price tag and beefed up specification.

You can tell the 2020 model apart by its new ‘Dynamic Shield’ front bumper and grille design, complete with boomerang shaped elements, as well as by its redesigned alloy wheels and new rear bumper highlights.

Inside it, the occupants can find upgraded leather seats, new dashboard trim and a redesigned 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well as a reverse camera and park distance control.

There is only one model derivative, badged GLS, and it comes fully loaded. It has also gained some new cabin features, such as electric lumbar support and seat warmers for the front seats, a new dual-zone climate control system with rear vents, electric parking brake with auto-hold and additional storage compartments for the pear passengers, who also now receive their own USB inputs.

Other standard features include an electric tailgate mechanism, multi-function steering wheel, auto headlights and wipers and push-button start.

The vehicle offers seating for seven within three rows and the second row has slide and recline adjustments. As before, the Outlander is powered by a normally aspirated 2.4-litre petrol engine that produces 123kW and 222Nm.

Power goes to all four wheels through a six-step CVT continuously variable transmission and super all-wheel control all-wheel-drive system. The latter can be configured by the driver via four modes: Eco, Normal, Snow and Gravel.

Upon available in many of the African, it will be offered with includes a five-year/90 000km service plan, three-year/100 000km warranty and five years of roadside assistance depending on the country.

MIKE OCHONMA