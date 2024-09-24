Passenger traffic via rail line grows 45% in quarter two

…As cargo volume rises 152.5%

The total volume of passenger traffic via the rail system has grown by 45.4 percent 689,263 passengers in quarter two compared to 474,117 reported in the corresponding quarter in 2023.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics report, the volume of goods and cargo transported via rail within the period under review grew by 152.5 percent to 143,759 tons compared to 56,936 tons recorded at the same time in 2023.

The NBS Rail Transportation Data of quarter two of 2024, states that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said that an additional volume of cargo transported via pipeline stood at 5,940 tons, higher than 2,856 tons in 2023.

In terms of revenue generation, a total of N1.69 billion was received from passengers during the period, showing an increase of 53.14 percent from the N1.10 billion recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.

Similarly, N537.36 million was collected from cargo conveyed via rail in the same period, up by 206.68 percent from N175.22 million received in 2023.

In addition, revenue generated from goods moved via pipeline stood at N42.08 million in quarter two of 2024, higher than the N12.81 million reported in the corresponding period of last year.

Other receipts amounted to N994.68 million, indicating an increase of 5,206.68 percent in the period under review from the N18.74 million received in 2023.