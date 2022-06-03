Okada ban: Operators ‘invade’ hinterlands as Lagos tightens noose on violators

Operators of commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada have ‘invaded’ the hinterlands as the state government, which banned their operation a couple of days ago, goes hard on those who violate the ban.

In the last two days of enforcing the ban, the taskforce set up for that purpose has arrested and seized over 2000 motorcycles which, according to the state government will be crushed today (Friday, June 3, 2022).

The state government added that all the operators who were arrested along with their passengers would be charged to court.

‘’We don’t have 100 percent compliance yet because some people, especially security agencies, are still plying their trade in the restricted areas. But we have planned a meeting with heads of such agencies so that they will call their men to order,’’ Frederick Oladeinde, the state’s commissioner for transportation, said.

Oladeinde, who spoke at Your Side-Mirror programme of the Lagos Traffic Radio, Friday morning, said that they have increased the number of LASTMA officials on expressways and bridges in the selected areas where the ban is effective, explaining that the action was meant to ensure strict compliance.

These measures are part of the reasons the Okada operators have relocated to places outside the metropolis, including places their operations were not banned. Driving through places like Ejigbo, Festac Town, Okota, Ijesha and Surulere, this reporter observed that those of them still in the metropolis have confined themselves to the streets, doing shuttle rides.

Some of the operators have relocated to the neighbouring states, especially Ogun State where, according to reports, the state government has directed its ministry of transportation to open a register where those of them coming from Lagos will be properly registered.

The Lagos State government on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, commenced the enforcement of the ban in six local government of the state, citing various reasons for the ban. The six local governments are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa.

Top of the reasons is security of lives and property of residents of the state. Only recently, there was a mob attack by the Okada operators, leading to the death of one Davis Imoh who was identified as a sound engineer in the Lekki area of the state.

Though this is not the first time the state government is coming against Okada operators, having done so a couple of times in 2018 and 2020, this particular instance appears to be most effective.

Lagos had literally become a haven for Okada business, assuming an unwieldy proportion of the state’s informal economy but with enormous security threat to the state and its people.

Two reasons are frequently cited for the spread of these operators all over the state. One is negligence on the part of the state government by failing to regulate their operations from the onset which is what Ogun State is trying to do now.

The second reason is the bad roads and perennial traffic congestion in the state which compel many commuters to opt for Okada even on the highways.

Along the Badagry expressway, for instance, commuters in their hundreds usually patronise Okada riders largely due to the ongoing construction on the road. The expressway has become a perpetual construction site with 12 years behind the commencement of construction.

For these people, the Okada ban is a serious disservice as they have been constrained to board commercial buses or tricycles which don’t move as fast as Okada. Some other people have resorted to trekking since, on a good day along this expressway, trekking is faster than a bus ride.