NRC increases trips on Abuja-Kaduna route to meet rising demand

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced an increase in the frequency of train services on its Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) route in response to rising demand and customer feedback.

According to a statement signed by Yakub Mohmood, deputy director of public relations, NRC, on Wednesday, said it now offers six train services, up from four, running Monday to Friday during peak travel periods.

This development aims to enhance customer satisfaction by making commuting more convenient and accessible on the route while improving customer satisfaction and tackling complaints of ticket racketeering.

Ben Iloanusi, acting managing director of the NRC, highlighted that a five-month trend analysis revealed a 22 percent increase in new passengers registering on the ticketing platform for the Abuja-Kaduna route. The surge, he said, reflects a growing preference among Nigerians for train travel as a comfortable, reliable, and safe commuting option.

The NRC also noted that similar trends have been observed on the Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, and Port Harcourt-Aba routes, with efforts already underway to enhance services along these routes as well.

“The Ag. MD assured Nigerians of the increased presence of NRC Senior Management across all train service routes to drive continuous efficiency and tackle the issue of ticket racketeering head-on.

“Our valued customers are encouraged to use NRC ticket platforms online to take advantage of the increased services and avoid patronising ticket racketeers.

“Additional information can be obtained from the NRC website – www.nrc.gov.ng,”

The expanded services on the Abuja-Kaduna route follow similar enhancements on the Lagos-Ibadan route, which now includes additional trips on Fridays and Saturdays to accommodate increasing demand.

