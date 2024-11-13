NRC expands Abuja-Kaduna train services to six daily trips

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has added more train services between Abuja and Kaduna. Instead of four trains, there are now six running on weekdays.

This news was shared in a statement by Yakub Mohmood, the Deputy Director of Public Relations, on Wednesday.

The increase in train services comes as more people want to use the route.

The railway corporation looked at its data over five months and found that 22 per cent more new passengers were signing up to buy tickets for the Abuja-Kaduna route. This shows that more Nigerians are choosing to travel by train because it’s comfortable, reliable, and safe.

Mohmood said the railway is working to make customers happier and stop people from illegally reselling tickets at higher prices.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation, reaffirming its commitment to responding to customer demands, improving customer satisfaction, and tackling complaints of ticket racketeering, has increased the number of train services from four to six from Monday to Friday when demand tends to peak on its AKTS route.

The NRC mentioned that other train routes – Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, and Port Harcourt-Aba – are also seeing more passengers, and they’re working on improving services on these routes too.

“The Ag. MD assured Nigerians of the increased presence of NRC Senior Management across all train service routes to drive continuous efficiency and tackle the issue of ticket racketeering head-on.”

This expansion of Abuja-Kaduna services comes after similar improvements on the Lagos-Ibadan route, which now has extra trains running on Fridays and Saturdays to handle more passengers.

