New Corolla model unveiled by Toyota Nigeria

Toyota Nigeria Limited has said its Corolla sedan was the only new vehicle (model) unveiled at the 2021 Abuja auto fair. The launch of the latest Corolla is coming a few months after the introduction of the transformed Starlet in Nigeria, tagged a subcompact sport utility vehicle.

Toyota Nigeria also used the opportunity to introduce the new Starlet, RAV 4 and other new models from the Toyota family.

The new Corolla was unveiled at the International Conference Centre venue of the Abuja International Motor Fair by Jelani Aliyu, director general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), who was represented by Noah Omisanya, director, Industrial Infrastructure Development Department at the council.

The NADDC boss, according to a statement, affirmed that Toyota remains a reputable brand in Nigeria and across the globe, noting that the Corolla had been a leading model in the market. According to him, the new Corolla looks outstanding with its unique features and touch buttons.

“The new Toyota Corolla is an improvement on its predecessor both in design and comfort amenities and I am highly impressed that Toyota Nigeria will be assembling it at its plant in Lagos,” he said.

He was said to be impressed with the array of models on display at the Toyota stand ranging from sedans to Sport Utility Vehicles, pickup and armoured vehicles.

The Corolla has seen continuous improvement over three decades, according to TNL, the representative of Toyota Motor Corporation in Nigeria.

Bayo Olawoyin, marketing manager, Toyota Nigeria Limited, noted at the unveiling, that the Toyota Corolla has dominated the passenger car segment in Nigeria with its outstanding fuel efficiency, quality features and reliability over three decades.

According to him, the new Corolla is powered by a 1.8 litre, 16 valves, four cylinder engine with maximum output, of 138/6400 (kw/rpm) and maximum torque of 173/4000 (Nm/rpm).

It is available in petrol engine with electronic fuel injection while the drive train is front wheel drive with front Macpherson strut and rear beam col. The transmission is CVT while the power steering is electronic.

The new Corolla is an executive sedan, which boasts high ground clearance of 130mm which makes it the best in its segment, according to TNL.

It has an array of safety features and conveniences. For instance, it comes with seven air bags, anti-lock brake system (ABS/EBD), high mount stop lamp, vehicle stability control, anti theft system, driver and passenger seat belt warning, rear and front-packing sensors, all standard features the company says would give users rest of mind in the Corolla.

Other features are leather seat, seven inch-multi info display Bluetooth, seven speakers, eco and sport driving mode, auto dual mode air conditioning system, wireless door lock, keyless entry and push button. “They are said to be features that leave one to wonder whether the new Corolla is not ahead of its time,” according to Toyota Nigeria.