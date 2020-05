N215.3m Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV eyes younger millennials

The debut of Rolls-Royce’s latest ‘murdered out’ Black Badge series SUV is tragetting younger brand of car buyers at the iconic car firm and checks reveal that, the N215.3million (£405,000) Cullinan Black Badge is the first sport utility vehicle (SUV) to receive the ‘murdered out’ all-black treatment.

The manufacturers’ factory price is dependent on buyers specific tastes including personal customisation before shipment to country of destination and applicable tax at the country of final shipment.

Cullinan Black Badge production process involves replacing the traditional chrome trims with a black chrome to make the car look more sinister.

In taking the younger back to history, the black chrome design Rolls Royce was originally created after the Second World War when people began hot-rodding and using high-temperature black paint.

Rolls-Royce’s latest ‘murdered out’ Cullinan Black Badge as published here has attracted a younger brand of car buyers, just as it was designed to be.

Read also: Toyota expects 10.77m vehicles sales in 2020

The Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet ornament is one of the main features to be designed in black chrome to help make the car appear more sinister.

The look was then rediscovered in the 1990s and since then it has been a hit with younger, more modern audiences since. And now Rolls, one of the most traditional of the world’s top car brands, have got in on the act.

In the submission of a satisfied Torsen Muller-Otvos, chief executive officer of the super high premium automaker: ‘Black Badge reflects the desires of a distinct group of Rolls-Royce clients: men and women who take risks, break rules and build success on their own terms’.

BMW, the parent company of Rolls-Royce, voted in 2015 on the drastic decision to ‘murder’ the Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet ornament by changing it from silver to black.

The decision to abandon tradition was made so that younger customers could see Instagram potential in the darker car trims. Rolls-Royce said the car is aimed at ‘the innovators, trailblazers, rule-breakers and above all those who dare’.

The Cullinan is the first SUV to receive the ‘murdered out’ treatment following the success of the Dawn, Ghost and Wraith models.

The concept worked and one-in-four of their cars sold globally belong to the Black Badge series and the more sinister design has lowered the average age of their customers from 50 to 42 since 2015.

Other models like Dawn, Ghost and Wraith have all received the Black Badge treatment. The Spirit of Ecstasy is not the only feature to be redesigned. The grille, the boot handle and exhaust pipes have all been made in black chrome, but the door handles have been kept as normal chrome.