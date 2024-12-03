Motul Lubricants unveils new pact with Winpart by CFAO to boost auto industry

L-R: Michael Ikiebe, senior marketing officer at Winpart by CFAO; Myriam Filali, marketing manager at Motul; Mohamed Taleb, general manager at Winpart/Autofast by CFAO; Omar Mecheri, business development manager of Africa Key Countries for Motul; Said Ammar, head of Sales at Motul South, West & Central Africa, and Funmi Abiola, head of Marketing and Communications at CFAO Mobility, during the official launch of Motul Lubricants with Winpart by CFAO in Lagos recently.

Nigeria’s automotive industry has received a new boost after Motul Lubricants and Winpart by CFAO officially unveiled a strategic partnership to advance automotive care in Nigeria.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the automotive sector, reaffirming both brands’ commitment to delivering premium quality and exceptional services to their customers.

By combining Motul’s expertise in the making of high-performance lubricants with Winpart by CFAO’s distribution network for multi-brand spare parts and lubricants, this partnership will make world-class automotive products more accessible to consumers in Nigeria.

“This partnership is about providing high-quality lubricants to a broad range of customers—from motorcycles and cars to trucks—ensuring they can maintain the lifespan of their vehicles,” said Michael Ikiebe, senior marketing officer at Winpart by CFAO, at the official launch in Lagos recently.

The partnership will enhance product accessibility as Winpart by CFAO is expected to use its extensive distribution network to ensure that Motul products are made available in key markets in Nigeria.

It will leverage the technical expertise of both brands to guide consumers and mechanics on best lubrication practices.

Also, it will help both commit to sustainability by ensuring the products support environmentally friendly automotive care.

“We are thrilled to partner with Winpart by CFAO, a name synonymous with quality and trust in the automotive industry. Together, we are setting a new standard for lubricant availability and service delivery in Nigeria,” said Omar Mecheri, business development manager for Key Countries Africa at Motul.

Also speaking, Mohamed Taleb, general manager at Winpart by CFAO, said the shared values and complementary strengths of both firms will provide unmatched value to customers.

He expressed optimism over the future opportunities which the partnership will provide.

David Yakubu, promoter of 4teesautowerks, a performance garage in Lagos, testified the reliability and performance of Motul products.

“I’ve been using Motul products for over eight years, and I can personally attest to the superior quality of their lubricants and other automotive products,” he said.

Olukayode Kosile-Palmer, president of the Bikers with Attitude and Determination (B.A.D.) club, said their members have relied on Motul products for years to improve the performance and longevity of their bikes.

Motul is well known for the formulation, production, and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants and industrial products.

Winpart by CFAO distributes multi-brand spare parts and lubricants in Nigeria. Known for its reliability and expansive network, Winpart delivers high-quality solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers across the country.

