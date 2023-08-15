Mitsubishi unveils new Xforce compact SUV

Mitsubishi has previewed its all-new compact SUV from the design standpoint alongside the lineup for the 30th Indonesia International Auto Show.

The Japanese automaker carried out the preview at the ongoing GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), which is at its 30th edition, and is a traditional venue for automakers to showcase their latest models in a conventional environment.

The company didn’t have a name prepared for the new model – they kept that secret under wraps to reveal it during the world premiere event.

So, meet the Xforce compact SUV, which looks jacked-up and ready for anything.

Unfortunately, the model that will be produced at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia is only available as a front-wheel-drive model. It will be offered in Indonesia first, followed by other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines and South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

For what it is worth, Mitsubishi says the five-seat SUV was developed with a focus on the way compact SUVs are used in the ASEAN region and it called it a ‘best-suited buddy for an exciting life,’ meaning it is destined for an outdoorsy lifestyle.

The highlights of the new compact SUV include the silky and solid exterior styling, a spacious interior that is among the best in class, Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium sound system, the 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA), and an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, plus versatile cargo space.

As for technical details, the company promises a class-leading ground clearance of 222 mm (8.74 inches), a well-tuned suspension that takes into account the characteristics of ASEAN roads, an all-new wet mode among the four drive modes, plus a high-efficiency CVT for low fuel consumption and quietness.

The CVT is paired with a proven 1.5-litre MIVEC engine outputting just 103hp and 141Nm (104 lb-ft).

This Mitsubishi Xforce does not sound like such a bad deal. The design is modern yet adheres to Mitsubishi’s latest percepts of diamond-like styling, and the space plus versatility makes it a great choice among compact SUVs.

For starters, the 1.5-litre engine needs a bit of turbo to accommodate better performance – 150 horsepower would go a long way toward achieving better highway comfort and additional trail performance.

Pundits however believed that Mitsubishi really needs to give this little rugged SUV an all-wheel-drive system and send it on its merry way around Southeast Asian Nations trails.