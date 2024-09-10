Minister faults design of Kubwa train station for excluding physically challenged

Said Alkali, minister of Transportation, has faulted the design of the Kubwa Train Station for not creating access for the physically challenged and the elderly to use train services.

While on an unscheduled inspection of Kubwa Train Station, Alkali visited to see to the issue of vandalism of the main power supply from the national grid to the train station,

Due to the vandalism of the power source, Kubwa Train Station has plunged into darkness and its management has to rely on alternative sources to power their operations.

Alkali also sought to see that the security and welfare of passengers were not compromised.

On getting to the station a few minutes after the scheduled train had left the station, the Minister expressed dismay that many staff members were not at their duty posts and the station was almost shut down with the luggage security scanners, and power supply not on when the workday was not yet ended.

For the vandalised power installation, Alkali called for a quick liaison between the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and the station manager with Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for a quick restoration and to ensure more security for the facility.

While inspecting more of the station’s facilities, Alkali discovered that the staircase used by passengers to disembark from trains coming inward to Kubwa, Abuja from Rigasa in Abuja, is not friendly to the physically challenged and the elderly.

Alkali described this as an error of design, which did not consider the physically challenged and the elderly, especially without an escalator.

He asked the Director of Rail Services to ensure the right things is done by the Ministry, the NRC, and the contractor.

The minister also inspected the communication rooms where it was also discovered that the communication equipment had stopped working.

One of the two installed luggage security scanners has also stopped working and the convenience at the train station was also not spared.

The Minister wants more attention given to convenience to ensure that services to the users of the train station are top-notch.

Alkali said that the car park at the Kubwa Train Station was poorly maintained, with flood waters adding more woes to the potholes that dotted the motor park.

“We have taken note of several facilities that should serve the station’s users. We will retreat to the office to do what is needed at the ministry level, the Railway Corporation, and of course, the contractor, to see how we can fix the facility,” the minister assured.