Lockdown: Avoid cleaning car’s interior with sanitisers

Most people held by the global coronavirus-induced lockdwon are wiping down surfaces in their homes and offices with disinfectant wipes and hand sanitisers.

But beware as hand sanitisers which contain alcohol can damage the interior. Hand sanitizers can dry out leather and possibly (when used repeatedly) can cause plastics to crack. According to analysts, just like home and office surfaces, the car interior needs attention and the cleanliness should be considered too.

So, what products should you be using? Soap and water (or dishwashing liquid and water) will do a great job to clean your car’s interior. Plastic, metal or faux metal surfaces should not be damaged by soap and water. Assuming you wipe gently, leather will also respond well.

The steering wheel needs a very good clean, as do other areas that are used regularly such as the climate and audio controls, infotainment systems, window controls and the like. When working on areas containing electronics, disinfecting wipes are better than soap and water. Ensure that the wipes don’t contain bleach.

Furthermore, cleaning a car properly can be complex and the windows are no exception. From time to time, it is necessary to give the upholstery and carpets a good clean too and as much as possible avoid bleach-based cleaners as these will damage your car’s interior.

Use specific purpose-designed cleaners instead like a carpet cleaner or a leather upholstery cleaner, for instance. These are readily available online or at aftermarket stores. If you have children who leave toys in the car, don’t forget to give those a very good clean too.

Just as you would not want dirty toys full of germs in your house, the same applies to your car. Like so many other aspects, having a cleaner car is a simple case of time, patience, attention to detail and common sense.

MIKE OCHONMA