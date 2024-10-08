LAMATA understudies Transport for London to lift Lagos system

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) is presently understudying the Transport for London (TfL) to transform the transportation system in Lagos.

LAMATA kicked off another phase of the six-month knowledge exchange between its officials and officials of Transport for London to align transport services in Lagos with international best practices.

This was disclosed in a post on the official X handle of LAMATA @Lamataonline on Monday, and the knowledge exchange is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to gain insights into TfL’s network and operational models.

According to the post, the knowledge exchange aims to equip LAMATA with the skills and tools necessary to improve Lagos’ transportation system, making it more efficient, accessible, and sustainable.

Read also: Harnessing LAMATA, National Theatre partnership for improved transportation

“Studying TfL’s successful initiatives will help LAMATA to implement similar strategies in Lagos to enhance the overall quality of life for residents and commuters.

“The knowledge and experience gained from this partnership will be invaluable as LAMATA continues to modernise and expand Lagos’ transportation infrastructure,” the post added.

The delegation’s visit to London included site visits, meetings with TfL officials, and discussions on various aspects of transportation management.

The delegation from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation to London was led by Olawale Musa, permanent secretary while the LAMATA team was led by Abimbola Akinajo, its managing director.

Share