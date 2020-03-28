Lagos-Ibadan rail project: Yaba, Jibowu level-crossing to be closed down

Lagos state government will for two days close down Jibowu and Yaba level crossings to facilitate the laying of tracks on the right side along the level crossings of the aforementioned.

This in line with the Lagos-Ibadan section of the Nigerian railway modernization project with extension to Lagos seaport at Apapa.

In a statement from the Lagos state ministry of transportation, the Jibowu Level Crossing will be closed down on Saturday 28th of March from 6.00 pm to 6.00 am of Sunday 29th March and also from 6.00 pm, Sunday 29th to 6.00 am Monday 30th March, 2020.

Similarly, the Yaba level crossing will be closed down on Tuesday 31st March from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm of the same day.

Motorists plying Jibowu axis will be diverted to Ilupeju, Ogunmokun and Yaba crossing to access Mushin road, Oshodi and Surulere.

During the scheduled period of the two level crossings on the rail lines corridor, alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilize during the course of the closure.