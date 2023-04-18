Kia EV6 GT emerges winner of 2023 World Performance Car

Kia has achieved an outstanding result in this year’s World Car Awards, with the Kia EV6 GT receiving the 2023 World Performance Car at the New York International Auto Show.

Having evaluated a broad range of vehicles from around the world, the judges’ recognition of Kia’s vehicles further validates the brand’s dedication to producing innovative mobility solutions that benefit society, in line with its ‘Movement That Inspires’ mindset.

Commenting on the award, Ho Sung Song, president/CEO of Kia Corporation said: “To be recognized by the World Car Awards’ judges is a tremendous honor. As Kia transforms into a world-leading sustainable solutions provider, we are leaving no stone unturned to create vehicles that deliver exceptional practicality while inspiring customers through their ingenuity, technology, and design.”

The Kia EV6 GT builds on the exceptional offering of the standard model, which has already been awarded the 2022 Car of the Year and the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year titles, in addition to other awards.

With a combined power output of 430 kW (585 PS), enabling a 3.5-second 0-100km/h acceleration time and a top speed of 260 km/h, the all-electric EV6 GT’s long-range capability, spacious interior, and sophisticated design saw it beat stiff competition from more traditional petrol-powered sports cars.

The design of the EV6 GT is in keeping with Kia’s new brand direction, which emphasizes that movement is at the genesis of human development, enabling people to see new places, build new relationships, and have new experiences.

Kia seeks to empower customers to make these connections by providing exciting products, innovative in-car spaces, and convenient services that inspire customers.