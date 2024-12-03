Kia EV3 distinguishes itself with quality design, upmarket interior

…Wins ‘Crossover of the Year’

Kia EV3 has set itself aside in the global automotive space with a top-notch design and upmarket interior.

The electric vehicle named the ‘Crossover of the Year’ car at the 2024 TopGear.com Awards held in London recently, blends compact crossover dimensions with class-leading space and practicality.

“In a world increasingly awash with mid-size electric crossovers, the EV3 sets itself apart with a design that stays just the right side of radical, a spacious and upmarket interior, and the sort of range figures that erode the argument for not going EV,” said Jack Rix, editor-in-chief of TopGear Magazine.

He said the EV builds on the brilliance of EV9 and EV6 to keep Kia’s remarkable run of form rolling.

The model has continued Kia’s streak of success, following in the footsteps of its larger sibling models.

Previously, the EV9 won the ‘Family Car of the Year’ at the 2023 awards, while the EV6 won the same ‘Crossover of the Year’ award in 2021. Kia also won the ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ award in 2022.

“This award represents another milestone on Kia’s journey as a top-tier global EV brand and a leader in sustainable mobility solutions,” said Ho Sung Song, president and CEO of Kia.

According to him, Kia must continue to push the boundaries of technology and design, creating functional yet emotive products that enhance its customers’ lives.

“We are honoured by the recognition that EV3 has received, and it provides valued confirmation that we are on the right path,” he added.

While the EV3 may be Kia’s most affordable EV, it also offers the longest range of all of Kia’s electric models – up to 375 miles on a single charge.

It also boasts an extensive list of standard equipment, even in entry-level ‘Air’ guise, benefitting from all-around LED lights, flush door handles, heated front seats and steering wheel, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability and triple driver display screens.

It has 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation, a 5.3-inch climate control screen, and 12.3-inch driver display screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and seven years’ free access to Kia Connect services.

The Kia EV3 is the company’s next step in its ‘Plan S’ strategy, which will see 15 EVs launched worldwide by 2027.

