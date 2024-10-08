Kia Corporation fosters youth leadership in Saudi Arabia

Kia Corporation and Hyundai Motor have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Misk Foundation to collaborate on developing youth leadership initiatives in Saudi Arabia.

The target is to foster a forward-thinking and innovative environment for future leaders.

The MoU was signed recently in Riyadh in a ceremony attended by Jae-Yong Lee, vice president and head of the Smart City Innovation Group at Hyundai Motor and Kia, and Omar Al-Najjar, deputy CEO of Misk Foundation.

This agreement marks a significant step in nurturing the next generation of leaders through programmes and platforms offered by the Misk Foundation.

This collaboration represents Hyundai Motor and Kia’s first partnership with a Saudi non-profit organisation, showcasing a shared commitment to youth development and capacity building.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Misk Foundation, a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship for Saudi future leaders. We aim to create synergies to empower the next generation of leaders. It will not only contribute to the development of Saudi Arabia’s knowledge-based economy but also pave the way for a more sustainable,” said Jae-Yong Lee.

The partners will develop the Misk Traineeship Programme designed to create international learning opportunities for Saudi youths, offering them exposure to Hyundai Motor and Kia’s innovative technologies and global expertise.

This initiative aligns with the partners’ shared vision of empowering the next generation and contributing to the Kingdom’s knowledge-based economy.

Hyundai Motor and Kia will also participate in the upcoming Misk Global Forum (MGF), Saudi Arabia’s largest youth-focused platform. Through MGF, the two companies will engage with young leaders and startups, sharing their insights into the future of mobility and sustainable solutions, and reinforcing their commitment to the region.

This MoU serves as a foundation for further dialogue between Misk Foundation, Hyundai Motor, and Kia, reflecting a shared interest in fostering youth leadership and innovation in Saudi Arabia.

