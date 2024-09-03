Kia advances sustainable mobility solutions with EV5

…Launches EV5 for Middle East, African markets

Kia Middle East and Africa has officially launched the Kia EV5 in Rabat, Morocco.

This marks a milestone in Kia’s journey towards advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the region, witnessing the presence of over 100 media representatives and fleet companies from 9 markets across the region.

It underscored the country’s commitment to sustainable transportation solutions and its potential as a thriving market for electric vehicles (EVs).

The Kia EV5 is a mid-size SUV that combines cutting-edge technology with an eco-friendly design, signalling a new era for Kia’s electric vehicle line-up.

EV5 was developed around three core pillars – robust SUV design, zero emissions coupled with superior performance, and spacious interiors. Its sturdy, boxy design stands out as the only true SUV EV model in its class, offering a unique blend of practicality and style.

“The successful launch of the Kia EV5 in Morocco is a testament to our dedication to becoming a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider. This launch signifies a major step towards a greener future, not just for Morocco but for all nine markets in the region, and the many more where the EV5 will be available soon,” said SooHang Chang, president of regional headquarters for Middle East & Africa, Kia.

The Kia EV5 boasts key features, including zero emissions and high performance. With a powerful 310 hp engine, up to 550km on a single charge, and a fast-charging capability that reaches 80 percent in just 27 minutes, the Kia EV5 showcases its potential to transform the driving experience for EV enthusiasts.

The vehicle also features a spacious interior with numerous comfort and convenience features, including relaxation seats with massage functions, a bench-type front seat, a cooled and warmed trunk box, and a versatile rear table, marking a spacious and comfortable interior.

“Kia is committed to developing a comprehensive EV lineup that caters to diverse lifestyles. The EV5 embodies this commitment, seamlessly blending practicality and eco-conscious design to offer an impressive combination of performance, sustainability, and style. It’s the ideal entry point for many EV customers, providing an accessible yet advanced option for those transitioning to electric vehicles,” Chang added.

EV5 is equipped with a comprehensive ADAS package, featuring advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) 2.0, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2(RSPA2), 360° parking sensors and a double 12.3 panoramic display. It has the latest safety and durability with its LFP battery and various interior and exterior colour options.

“The Kia EV5 is a pioneering design outcome of our dedication to innovation and development. Embodying a robust and boxy design, the Kia EV5 prides itself on being a unique SUV EV model in the region.

“The EV5 stands out with its distinctive, rugged shape, complemented by a spacious interior that elevates compact SUV standards. Our design approach emphasizes strength and reliability, making it an ideal choice for those seeking style and performance in an electric vehicle,” Jae Yeoun Park, senior exterior designer at Kia, said.