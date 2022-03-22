‘Keke driving micro entrepreneurship’ says Rohtagi as SAKL produces 100,000th tricycle

On the 17th of March 2022, Stallion Auto Keke Limited, a member of the Stallion Group and Nigeria’s only distributor of Bajaj 3-wheelers and quadricycles (Qute), saw its 100,000th Bajaj Keke rolling off the assembly line.

It was a landmark, which Manish Rohtagi, managing director of SAKL and VON Automobiles of Nigeria Limited, credited its success to the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering globally recognized quality Kekes and creating economic value for Nigerians.

“Driving Keke as of today, has become the best Micro entrepreneurship in the country,” he said. Despite milestones already recorded and contributions to the nation’s economic growth, Manish reinforced Stallion Auto Keke Limited’s commitment to reducing youth unemployment by expanding youth and women-focused empowerment programs.

“While we provide the unemployed youths with riding skills and techniques, our partner Microfinance Banks provide liquidity with a zero-gestation period to ensure their daily income as micro entrepreneurs,” he said in a press statement.

According to Rohtagi, the company launched a comprehensive cost-effective empowerment initiative for Nigerian youngsters by making the Bajaj Keke the cheapest vehicle in the country at N975,000 per unit.

He also highlighted the Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI), which has embarked on training and hiring females to work as field mechanics or assembly plant technicians.

“We embarked on empowerment of Nigerians, empowerment of females and empowerment of our staff, thereby creating a winning team, which facilitated the unprecedented production of 100,000 units of Bajaj Keke within a short span of 18 months.’’ Rohtagi said.

He added that the company has also rolled out new range of top quality products like the all New Face-Lift Bajaj RE-4S, described as ‘the new super Keke RE-250 with higher capacity engine and innovative technology and the Bajaj Cargo and could not have been achieved without the support of stakeholders including riders and dealers.’