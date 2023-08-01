Japanese Honda cuts prices of Pilot, CR-V, Accord for the Nigerian market

Nigerian car lovers interested in investing in buying a brand-new car are encouraged to do so as the Japanese Honda slashes prices of Pilot, CR-V, and Accord to enable more Nigerians to own new cars.

To achieve this, Honda Automobile Western Africa Ltd (HAWA), the company that assembles the Japanese range of Honda cars for the Nigerian market, unveiled customer-friendly prices and after-sales packages for the Nigerian market.

The company is expected to deliver the sales package in partnership with its partner, The Honda Place, which will bring into the package its nationwide network of modern showrooms and service/maintenance centres.

Tagged ‘Honda Extra Awoof Offer,’ this market offer is coming at a time automakers in Nigeria are increasing the prices of new vehicles in line with the current economic realities especially given the issue of naira devaluation and high FX rate against the dollar.

Speaking in Lagos recently, Remi Adams, head of the Sales, Marketing & Logistics Department at Honda Automobile Western Africa Ltd, said the package was designed to empower Honda lovers and intending buyers to own new cars and keep them in constant motoring condition in these difficult times.

Adams said the high points of the Honda Extra Awoof Offer, which is scheduled to close on August 15, 2023, include huge, discounted price tags and service plans backed by manufacturer warranty.

According to him, the offer chops off as much as N3 million from the prices of the current models of CR-V and Pilot.

For instance, with the price slash, the Honda CR-V Leather will go for N44 million; the Honda Accord Leather is down to N44 million, and Honda Pilot is now N47 million.

Adams said the company is able to slash car prices at a time other automakers are adjusting prices upwardly according to market forces in order to grow sales volume.

“We are mindful of the fact that in the present economic situation where the costs of everything including vehicles, fuel, and auto parts, are rising daily, it may not be enough to reduce car prices alone. That is why we have built free service for five years into the offer, in order to relieve Honda owners of the financial burden of always keeping their cars in good Motoring condition,” Adams said.

He said the incentive also includes five-year free services with Honda Genuine Motor Oil – the manufacturer’s oil, including labour and replacement of parts of the vehicle.

Honda Automobile Western Africa Ltd’s emphasis on reassuring after-sales support in the incentive is also meant to reinforce Honda’s solid reputation of caring for users of its vehicles for as long as the products last.

“The relationship actually begins, and not ends, the moment a customer takes delivery of a new vehicle. Comprehensive aftersales support is a key factor because that is the only way to ensure that Honda owners enjoy hitch-free motoring,” Adams added.