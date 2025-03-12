Bolt, a ride-hailing platform has empowered and equipped women with defensive driving skills, safety measures, and emergency preparedness techniques in celebration of International Women’s Day.

As part of its “She Can Drive” campaign, this initiative is dedicated to challenging stereotypes about women in ride-hailing.

Through this campaign, Bolt seeks to demonstrate that women make outstanding drivers on the platform, offering safe, efficient, and professional services.

The initiative also aims to enhance female driver safety, ensuring that women behind the wheel can confidently navigate the roads and effectively handle challenges that may arise in their daily operations.

The event brought together female drivers from across Bolt’s network for an engaging session filled with valuable insights, hands-on training, and interactive discussions.

Industry experts led practical defensive driving workshops, providing female drivers with the knowledge and confidence to maneuver through various driving scenarios safely.

Additionally, safety specialists shared best practices for handling emergencies, reinforcing Bolt’s commitment to empowering women in the ride-hailing space.

As a token of appreciation for their dedication and resilience, Bolt presented gifts to all female drivers in attendance, recognising their contribution to the ride-hailing industry and their role in reshaping societal perceptions about women in driving.

“We believe that empowering women in ride-hailing is crucial in fostering inclusivity and diversity in the transport sector and the ‘She Can Drive’ campaign is more than just a celebration of women in the industry; it’s a commitment to equipping them with the tools, skills, and support needed to thrive,” Osi Oguah, general manager, Bolt Nigeria said.

Oguah added that women can excel in ride-hailing, and Bolt is proud to champion their growth.

Bolt remains dedicated to supporting female drivers by creating initiatives that provide opportunities for skill development, safety enhancement, and financial independence.

The “She Can Drive” campaign is a testament to Bolt’s long-term vision of making ride-hailing more inclusive while fostering an environment where women feel empowered and secure on the road.

