Insecurity, low patronage highlighted as luxury bus owners elect Ubajaka President

The Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria {ALBON} has elected new leaders, even as the pervasive insecurity and low patronage of services were identified as limitations for operators.

A recent biennial general meeting saw members electing a new national executive committee, to drive the transport proprietors’ body through the next two years.

At the meeting held in Enugu, Nonso Ubajaka, the association’s vice president and managing director of Izuchukwu Transport Ltd, was elected President.

Ubajaka succeeds Emeka Mamah, chief executive officer of Ifesinachi Industries Nigeria Ltd, who is now a Commissioner in Enugu state; while Frank Nneji, managing director, ABC Transport Plc, retained his position as the Secretary.

Ubajaka in his remarks after being sworn in assured members that his executive council would give priority to collaborating closely with the government to protect the interests of the association and its members.

He emphasized the need for ALBON leadership to always interface with various tiers of government (local, state and federal) and their agencies in order to ensure that the transporters are encouraged to play their vital roles in the nation’s economy.

The new President identified some of the challenges that deserve immediate attention as daunting insecurity, and unprecedented low passenger patronage resulting from harsh economic realities and COVID-19 pandemic. He urged the transporters not to despair, but brace up to tackle the hurdles.

“The greatest challenges facing us today are the glaring issues of daunting insecurity, great period of economic depression resulting in the unprecedented period of low passenger patronages and COVID-19 pandemic. But, we shall not despair. We shall face these challenges frontally to remain afloat and viable as a group,” he said. “Accordingly, in the next couple of weeks, I will call upon you for us to have a comprehensive review of the current bus fares of the association as it affects our individual and collective financial records.”

Also elected into the new executive committee are Samuel Eze, executive director, Ezenwata Transport as 1st Vice President; Obiora Egwim, executive director, Ifeanyichukwu Motors as 2nd Vice President; Chijioke Ojukwu, executive director, E. Ekesons Transport, as Treasurer; and Peter Obi, executive director, Gobison Transport, as Financial Secretary.