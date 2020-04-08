Hyundai’s Genesis reveals striking new G80

Hyundai’s Genesis brand has pulled the covers off its third-generation G80 executive sedan, and this one looks to be a more compelling rival to the E-Class and 5 Series.

For starters, it’s somewhat more interesting to look at, than its relatively conservative prdecessors, thanks to a low-slung, fastback body as well as striking new design features like the double-decker headlights and taillights, and a large ‘shield’ grille. The new saloon is also 125kg lighter than its predecessor, thanks to more extensive use of aluminium for the body panels.

Genesis has announced three engines, although what’s available will depend on the market in question. The petrol-powered line-up includes a 223kW/421Nm 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol as well as a 3.5-litre V6 turbopetrol with 279kW and 520Nm. There’s also a diesel option in the form of a 2.2-litre unit with 154kW and 441Nm.

To ensure the cushy ride that one expects in this neck of the automotive woods, the G80 has an electronically controlled suspension system that uses a front camera to predict the road surface ahead and adjust the settings accordingly.

The cabin follows the modern dual-screen trend with a 31.2cm digital instrument cluster and 36.8cm central screen, and there’s also a head-up display.

Available high-end features include an auto parking system that can also be controlled remotely from outside the vehicle, a Quantum Logic surround sound system that promises the “vivid sound effects of a concert”, rear-seat dual touchscreens as well as Car-to-Home / Home-to-Car functionality that integrates with ‘smart home’ features and apps.

There’s also a glut of driver assist gadgets, including the smart cruise control with machine learning, highway driving assist II, which can now assist the driver in a wider variety of situations including lane changing, and a blind spot monitor with active steering assist. Talking safety, the Genesis G80 comes with 10 airbags, including one between the front seats.

“The core of our brand lies within the G80. This segment represents where we started and we’re pleased that our newest offering achieves a perfect balance of discerning luxury and inspiring performance for our customers.” said Genesis brand head William Lee.

At this stage there are no plans to introduce the Genesis brand to Nigeria.

MIKE OCHONMA