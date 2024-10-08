Hyundai Nigeria moves to ease transport costs with locally made CNG vehicles

…Offers financing options to buyers

Hyundai Nigeria, a subsidiary of Stallion Group, has joined the list of Nigerian-owned automakers driving the adoption of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (Pi-CNG) with the rolling out of CNG vehicles for various categories of automobile users in the country.

The vehicles are assembled in Nigeria and the models include the Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai Accent, Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Tucson.

The automaker sees its latest offerings as supporting the Federal Government’s efforts at flooding the country with sustainable, cost-effective and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Gaurav Vashisht, head of sales and marketing for Hyundai Nigeria, said the locally assembled CNG vehicles are for most vehicle buyers, including retail customers or status vehicle owners from different corporate companies.

“For instance, CNG Grand i10 is largely targeted at fleet owners and first-time buyers that focus on vehicle reliability and the low cost of ownership. With the Hyundai CNG vehicles, our customers, including first-time car buyers, will be able to acquire tropicalised and affordable vehicles that come with factory-fitted CNG facilities instead of converting imported used petrol vehicles to CNG.

“Our latest Grand i10, Accent, Creta and Tucson come with factory-fitted CNG kits, including the bulletproof CNG cylinders, which are safer than petrol tanks but take up less trunk space, unlike the converted conventional vehicles,” Vashisht said.

According to Vashisht, the company has put in place auto finance options for buyers to enable all interested buyers to benefit from the cost-saving motoring incentives, who are unable to make a one-time payment for any of the CNG vehicles.

The President Bola Tinubu-led administration introduced the Presidential CNG Initiative in 2023, a programme aimed at encouraging automakers to flood the country with factory-fitted CNG vehicles.

Because CNG emits far less carbon than traditional fossil fuels, vehicles running on CNG are more environmentally friendly.

Also, owners of CNG vehicles pay an equivalent of about N300 per litre compared to petrol, which currently sells for almost N1,000 per litre.

“Like all CNG-powered vehicles, the newly introduced Grand i10, Accent, Creta and Tucson guarantee higher fuel economy and low running costs. Most importantly, our newly introduced locally assembled CNG vehicles are backed up with a three-year unlimited mileage warranty and supported by over 30 years of nationwide aftersales network facilities of Stallion Group,” Vashisht added.

Common among the newly introduced CNG vehicles are style, economy, strength and safety. For instance, sporty and trendy, the CNG Grand i10 is not only powered by a multi-point injected engine mated onto an automatic transmission, but it also comes with safety features, including an anti-lock brake system (ABS), rear parking assist system (RPAS) and dual airbags.

CNG Accent, which comes with a super strong body structure, six airbags, ABS, Rear view camera, and safety windows, is powered by a 1.5 MPi engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Equipped with Rear Parking Sensors with a rearview camera, a six-airbag system Cruise Control, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System and more, the Hyundai Creta, a compact Crossover, is powered by a smart engine built with Dual Variable Valve Timing for improved performance and Gearbox options expanded to include a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission.

On the other hand, the CNG Tucson comes powered by a Smartstream 2.0-litre engine, mated onto a smart transmission that automatically adjusts gear shift intervals based on an analysis of your recent driving patterns.

Flaunting an innovative sporty SUV style, Tucson’s spacious interior and loads of safety features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Surround View Monitor and Blind-Spot View Monitor are bound to attract the safety and style-loving Nigerian auto buyers.

