The billionnaire businessman was reported ill and tested negative to COVID-19 and was to be flown to Germany before his death. Aged 68, he hailed from Owerri in Imo State and was married to Nkiru Anumudu.

Both of them have four children, Uzoma, Enyinna, Zinna and Zikky. The late Anumudu BusinessDay learnt had been battling ill health for sometime. It deteriorated days back and amid plans to move him abroad for better medical attention, he died.