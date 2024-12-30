Friday most popular week-day for Nigerian Bolt riders – Report

Friday has remained the most popular day of the week for Bolt riders in globally and in Nigeria, according to data from the new Bolt Rewind 2024 report.

The report which revealed the fascinating trends about rider and driver behaviour globally and within Nigeria over the past 12 months, says that across the country, rides frequently started from airports and restaurants, showcasing Bolt’s integral role in facilitating seamless travel and dining experiences.

A record rider completed 1,719 trips, an impressive leap from 1,336 trips in 2023. The top driver completed 7,287 trips, reflecting dedication and the growing demand for Bolt’s services. A remarkable distance of 21094.461 km was recorded for the longest trip taken in Nigeria in 2024.

Globally, the Bolt business category showed its growing influence, with the highest number of rides taken in Bangkok, Johannesburg, and Asunción.

Businesses predominantly used Bolt on Fridays, with most trips happening between 5 pm and 6 pm, underscoring the platform’s role in supporting professionals in bustling urban centers.

“As we celebrate the end of 2024, we’d like to thank every one of our customers who took a Bolt trip with us. With this data, we can see how much our services have become part of the urban fabric in Nigeria,” said Osi Oguah, general manager at Bolt Nigeria in a statement.

“Together with our 200 million customers and 4.5 million drivers, we look forward to a new year of taking more steps towards our mission to make cities for people, not cars in Nigeria.”

Bolt’s impressive performance over the year reflects its commitment to providing safe, reliable, and efficient mobility solutions, empowering both riders and drivers while reshaping the way cities move.

Since launching in Lagos in 2016, Bolt has expanded to 33 cities nationwide, continuing to redefine urban transportation.

