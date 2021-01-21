FG commences e-ticketing on Abuja- Kaduna rail corridor

With eye on racketeering, the Federal Government of Nigeria on Thursday launched an e- ticketing solution for the Abuja – Kaduna rail corridor, to ensure adequate revenue collection for government as well as convenience for passengers.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, who launched the e- ticketing platform held virtually in his office in Abuja further informed that this marks the beginning of automation of ticket sales in all major stations in Abuja- Kaduna train service in line with global world best practices.

According to him, it will also enhance efficiency, save time and promote accountability while also reducing leakage and promoting economic growth.

The Minister further stated that it is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) valued at N900million of which the concessionaire ( SecureID) will provide, then run it for 10 years to recoup its investment before reverting ownership to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Governing Board, NRC, Ibrahim Alhassan Musa , said that the e- ticketing solution finally brings to an end the persistent allegation of ticket racketeering at the train Station.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Secure ID Solutions, Kofo Akinkugbe, observed that the launch heralds the nation’s entry into the new age of multi- model ticketing in public transportation while allowing for passengers’ convenience, efficiency and accountability for operators and provide data for government for better decision making.

Kofo further stated that the e- ticketing solution after a successful pilot program has already issued 25,000 online tickets and informed intending commuters on the Abuja – Kaduna rail corridor to assess the e – ticketing solution by visiting www.nrc.tps.ng. Other avenues include: downloading the application from Google Play store or Apple Store, POS and Cash payments at the counter.

According to her, all solutions offer an increased customer experience such as convenient ticket purchase 24 hours a day, seat selection, secure online payments, with no physical interaction amongst others.