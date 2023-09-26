Federal Fire Service endorses John Holt’s rapid intervention vehicles

The Federal Fire Service has endorsed the John Holt Rapid Intervention Vehicle and Rapid Intervention Trolley as critical assets for fire safety and emergency response in Nigeria.

The endorsement came during the recent visit of a team of the Federal Fire Service Lagos Chapter to John Holt, which marked a significant moment in the advancement of Nigeria’s firefighting capabilities.

John Holt, an engineering company, introduced a state-of-the-art Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) and Rapid Intervention Trolley (RIT) in Nigeria in line with its determination to enhance Nigeria’s capabilities in fighting the incidences of fire outbreaks.

The introduction of the Rapid Intervention Vehicle and Trolley in Nigeria, not only shows the company’s commitment to a safer and more resilient Nigeria but also has the potential to save both lives and significant financial resources.

The Rapid Intervention Vehicle boasts advanced fire-fighting equipment, including ultra-high-pressure systems, foam technology, and a 70-metre operational radius (60-metre-long hose and 10-metre throw range) with different nozzle settings.

With this cutting-edge technology at its disposal, John Holt believed that businesses in Nigeria would embark on a new era of enhanced safety and resource preservation in the face of fire emergencies.

Inspecting the firefighting equipment of John Holts Plc, Omozuanvbo Godwin, head of investigation, inspectorate, and enforcement, Federal Fire Service Lagos Chapter, said the equipment represents a significant stride in bolstering Nigeria’s firefighting capabilities.

Godwin said the speed and efficiency with which the Rapid Intervention Vehicle operates can significantly impact the owners’ capabilities to save lives and valuable resources.

According to him, the widespread adoption of the Rapid Intervention Vehicle and trolley will have a tremendous impact on streamlining emergency response and enhancing firefighting efficiency.

He said the significance of the innovative technology is in its ability to respond swiftly to fire emergencies, control fires effectively, and reduce the risk of extensive damage.